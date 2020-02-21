The European Stone Festival 2020 will take place in Freiburg, Germany from May 15 – 17

The theme will be „900 years of stonemasonry and stone carving from the Middle Ages to the present day”

The European Stone Festival 2020 will be held in Freiburg, Germany close to the Black Forest from May 15 to 17. The venue will be „the Eschholz Park with its shaded tree-lined alleys and the sculpture ,Gartenschlauch’ by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen“, according to the event’s webpage. The Park lies in close proximity to the vocational college Friedrich-Weinbrenner-Gewerbeschule which is the organizer.

The festival brings together apprentices, qualified stonemasons, stone carvers and master masons from all over the world who will carve a workpiece (in approximately 16 hours) in the sandstone provided. The dimensions of the stone are 20 x 20 x 30 cm.

The theme is „900 years of stonemasonry and stone carving from the Middle Ages to the present day” referring to the city’s jubilee in this year. The task is open „to wide interpretation“, as said on the webpage.

Participants have to bring with their own tools and are asked to prepare sketches of their design to give the visitors a better insight into how a workpiece is realized in stone. The pieces will be auctioned on Sunday afternoon at the end of the festival.

Closing date for registration is March 31, 2020.

The entry fee is 40 € for apprentices and 55 € for qualified masons/stone carvers, master masons, and sculptors.

The first European Stone Festival was held in 1999 in Germany. Usually, about 150 stonemasons and stone sculptors come together at the event. Next festivals will be held in Salzburg, Austria (2021), Halifax, England (2022) and again Freiburg, Germany (2023).

European Stone Festival 2020

