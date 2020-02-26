„Percorsi d’Arte“ shows how new technologies open doors for sculptors (5)

Four artists and industrial designer Raffaello Galiotto developed works previously impossible to accomplish

New technologies are their influence on art, too. A case in point is the transformation of iron to steel, achieved around 1800 and which led to ground-breaking implementation for piano building around 1850. It was the grand piano what with its steel strings and cast-iron frame that allowed artists the likes of Franz Liszt to demonstrate the full extent of their talent.

A similar development is currently widening the scope for stone sculpting: CNC driven robotic arms with diamond wire and waterjet are such technologies.

Four sculptors and industrial designer Raffaello Galiotto delved into new possibilities in the „Percorsi d’Arte“-project (Ways of Art). Their works were presented in Hall 1 at Marmomac.

In the last weeks, we had introduced the artists and their ideas.

Last but not least Raffaello Galiotto himself with „Symmetric”.

„This triptych in marble investigates the intriguing relationship between natural and artificial through rational ordering. The random distribution of veins in stone is duplicated by complex computerized designs and produced by automatic numerical control milling machines. The symmetrical arrangement of the two halves making up each work ensures balance and textural regularity resulting in an allusion to animal and vegetable forms and their generating logic.”

Production: Emmedue

Software: DDX

Treatment of the stone surfacee: Fila Industria Chimica

Material: Azul Macaubas by Essegra International, Avorio Venato AZ

Tools: Nicolai Diamant

After studying Fine Arts in Venice, Raffaello Galiotto founded his own design studio in 1993 in Chiampo, in the province of Vicenza, Italy. His interest in product engineering, especially in the furniture sector, is accompanied by his interest in research, materials, production processes and technology. He has designed many products and collections with major companies in the industry, exploring the main features of stone, such as surface, gravity, translucency, color, the use of digital technology and waste reduction. He has held exhibitions and conferences on design, being a member of the board of directors of ADI Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige. His projects have been published in books and magazines and exhibited in museums and at international events. Since 2014, he has been the curator of Marmomac’s experimental pavilion in Hall 1 (Italian Stone Theater).

Raffaello Galiotto

(27.02.2020, USA: 02.27.2020)