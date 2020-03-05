France’s Natural Stone Award „Building with natural stone in the 21st century” again showed numerous innovative ideas

There is no prize money to be won, which probably is why the number of entries is low (but the quality high), this time 22

France’s Natural Stone Prize „Construire en Pierre Naturelle au XXIe Siècle” (Building with natural stone in the 21st century) is the only such prize in the world to be distinguished by the fact that it has a category for innovation. This dominates the character of the entire award, as it is not the sheer mass of stone used in a project or the opulence of the design that is important, but rather the originality of the architecture.

The prize was awarded for the 5th time in 2019 and again at the Rocalia fair, which takes place every 2 years in December in Lyon. The initiators are the SNROC association and the trade magazine Pierre Actual. There is no prize money to be won, there is only the honour and a small sculpture.

This may be the reason why the number of submissions is low: 22 projects were submitted this time – but a significant increase compared to the 18 entries in 2017.

A special feature of the French stone industry is also that massive building with stone is cultivated there: like in a building set, small stone blocks are usually assembled without mortar. This reduces construction time and makes the material a kind of savings account, as the blocks can be reused after the building has been demolished.

The award-winning projects and descriptions are compiled in a pdf. Our thanks to the Trade Magazine Pierre Actual.

Download pdf, 60 MB (French)

The prizewinners were:

Grand jury prize: Plainfaing Tourist Board, Lorraine Department. The round building has external walls made up of rectangular blocks of stone (35 x 35 x 140 cm). The sloping sides that this creates for the individual parts are no longer a problem for modern CNC-controlled wire saws. The choice of material reflects the surroundings: sandstone on the outside and wood on the inside. The building provides service for the approximately 25,000 visitors who visit the adjacent Confiserie des Hautes Vosges every year.

Architect: Christophe Aubertin Architecte

Stone supplier and work: Carrières de Champenay, Altan Bâtiment

Material: Sandstone Rose de Champenay



Special Jury Prize: Fountain in the Place de l’Atre in Epinal, Lorraine. In the past, inner-city traffic used to flow around the Basilica of St. Maurice and cars were always parked there. Now the city has paved the square and laid a ring of fountains made of natural stone almost around the church.

Architect: Bureau d’Etude Urbicus, BLD Water Design

Stone supplier and work: Graniterie Petitjean, Eurovia, Lor’Espace

Material: Granite Gris Bleu des Vosges, Granite Rouge Corail de Senones



Prize for innovation: winery and salesroom in Tain L’Hermitage, Drôme department. The outer walls (80 m long, 7 m high) are made of massive stone blocks 50 cm thick. Stainless steel ropes are used to connect the undulating individual parts. The new building of the champagne company Champagne Deutz Delas Frères is located next to a historic manor house in the middle of the city on the banks of the Rhone.

Architect: Carl-Frederik Svenstedt Architectes

Stone supplier and work: Atelier du Grain d’Orge, Stono, Printemps de la Pierre, Carrières de Provence

Material: Pierres des Estaillades et de Fontvieille



Prize for urban design: public space in Montauban. On a street with new paving of 25,000 square meters through the entire center, on the one hand the citizens were to be given a new place to linger. The aim was also to make the existing historical places come alive again.

Architect: Dessein de Ville

Stone supplier and work: ADHL – Granier Diffusion, ES France – Sud Ouest Pavage

Material: Granite Gris du Sidobre, Pierre de Comblanchien, Gneiss du Caroux, Grès Gris Bleu des Pyrénées



Prize for building: Hôtel et Spa Royal Champagne. A former hotel complex was converted into a luxury hotel with spa.

Architect: Giovanni Pace Architecte

Stone supplier and work: Rocamat

Material: Pierre de Rocherons-Comblanchien, Pierre d’Euville

