French award „Natural Stone and Architecture“: small is beautiful … and affords lots of room for unusual ideas

French prize „Pierre Naturelle et Architecture“ (Natural Stone and Architecture) has 2 distinguishing factors: few submissions but many unusual ideas in unpretentious projects. And there is nothing much to win except the honor and a small sculpture – the reason for the merely 18 submissions in the 4. Edition (2017).

The Awards are organized jointly by the Natural Stone Trade Organization SNROC and the trade magazine Pierre Actual as a biennial competition. Prizes were awarded at the Rocalia Trade Fair in December 2017 in Lyon.

Notably, many of the projects were submitted in the solid construction class. This is a particularity of natural stone architecture in France: natural stone blocks are stacked as in a building-block set without use of mortice or cement. The massif stone not only provides excellent insulation, this type of construction is also very economical in the long run: just as easy to assemble as it is to disassemble, and the elements can be reused endlessly. In so far, the material is a savings bank.

Head of the jury was François Roux. Other members of the jury were architect Elizabeth Polzella, Didier Pallix of the CTMNC (Natural Stone Center), Christian Schreiber of the Construction Workers’ Trade Organization, and journalist and member of the Organization for Protection of Heritage Farm Houses (Association Maisons Paysannes de France) Jean Peyzieu.

The award-winning projects and descriptions are compiled in a pdf. Our thanks to the Trade Organization Pierre Actual.

* Grand Prix: architecte Carl Fredrik Svenstedt, Domaine d’Ott

Maîtrise d’Oeuvre: Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architecte – Groupe Ducoin

Entreprise de la pierre: Carrières de Provence – E. Chai – Printemps des Pierres – Poggia Provence

* Award Buildings: Combas Architectes, Centre éducatif fermé Domaine des Chutes Lavie

Maîtrise d’Ouvrage: Ministère de la Justice D.I.R.P.J.J. Sud Est

Maîtrise d’Oeuvre: Combas Architectes

Entreprise de la pierre: Carrières de Provence

Matériau: Pierre des Estaillades

* Award Sustainable Construction: Atelier Cité Architecture, Mas à Eygalières

Maîtrise d’Ouvrage: Privé

Maîtrise d’Oeuvre: Atelier Cité Architecture D.Cico et B. Tonfoni

Entreprise de la pierre: Carrières de Provence – La Roche d’Espeil – Rocamat – Briseno Frères – Bernardoni Maçonnerie Générale

Matériau: Pierre de Fontvieille – Roche d’Espeil – Pierre de Lens

* Award Urban and Landscape Planning: Boursier-Mougenod Paysagiste, Promenade de Fontaines-sur-Saône

Maîtrise d’Ouvrage: Grand Lyon – D.G.D.U.

Maîtrise d’Oeuvre: T. Boursier-Mougenod Paysagiste

Entreprise de la pierre: Euromarbles – Rhône Jardin Service – Gantelet Galaberthier

Matériau: Pierre de Villebois – Pierre de Chandoré

* Special Mention: Giuseppe Fallacara (Politecnico di Bari), Hypar Gate & Hypar Vault

Maîtrise d’Ouvrage: S.N.B.R.

Maîtrise d’Oeuvre: Giuseppe Fallacara – Politecnico di Bari – New Fundamentals Research Group

Entreprise de la pierre: S.N.B.R.

Matériau: Travertin et Pierre calcaire

Carl Fredrik Svenstedt: Domaine d’Ott

Centre Spirituel et Culturel Orthodoxe Russe de Paris

Giuseppe Fallacara: Hypar Gate & Hypar Vault (1, 2)

