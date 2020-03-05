Coronavirus: interactive dashboard by Johns Hopkins University shows numbers of infections, death and recovered

The Johns Hopkins University has launched an interactive web-based dashboard to visualize and track reported cases in real-time. It reports cases at the province level in China, city level in the US, Australia and Canada, and at the country level otherwise.

Most interesting is the comparison of confirmed Corana infections (red, left) with deaths caused by the virus (white, right) and the number of people who have recovered (green, far right). Below right: daily cases.

The dashboard was developed by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (Maryland, USA).

