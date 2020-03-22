Coronavirus: Italian machinery producer Biesse Group donates 100.000 € to the San Salvatore Hospital and launches a fundraising campaign

Italian Biesse Group sent us the following press release:

Biesse Group continues to provide tangible support for the network of hospitals Ospedali Riuniti Marche Nord. Right from the start of the corona-crisis, it has bee participating together with other firms in a solidarity effort for the purchase of equipment that was urgently needed to address the emergency in our province.

The announcement of a €100,000 donation – together with other contributions from local businesses coordinated by Confindustria Pesaro Urbino – will no allow the Ospedale San Salvatore (Hospital San Salvatore) to purchase control units with sensors for vital parameters, precious technology for managing the most critical patients.

More than this, the Group is launching another effort: „We are acting to coordinate a new fundraising campaign that will mobilize our business network. The companies present in our territory are some of the best in Italy in their sectors. They are internationally recognized companies with contacts all over the world,” stated Alessandra Parpajola Selci, executive member of the Biesse Group Board of Directors and a long-time supporter of Sustainability and the Circular Economy, topics that are now more relevant than ever.

„We wish to invite local businesses, and anyone with the means, to promote the fundraising campaign through their own personal and institutional communications channels, to amplify our voice exponentially and achieve significant milestones as we support the healthcare system and work to boost the efforts of healthcare personnel and of all those who are facing the ongoing emergency in our area with dedication and courage”.

You can support this important cause quickly and easily by clicking on the following link: https://gf.me/u/xrw3df. Proceeds will be used for the purchase of new technological equipment for San Salvatore Hospital.

Biesse Group is a global leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic, and metal. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems, and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames, and components for the construction, ship-building and aerospace industries. The company invests 4% of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 85% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, it has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It now has around 4200 employees worldwide.

