Marble sculptor Cynthia Sah is on show with a new solo exhibition at the Double Square Gallery in Taipeh through June 27, 2020

“Selected Memory, A Creative Process” is the title of a new solo exhibition of well-known marble sculptor Cynthia Sah through June 27, 2020, at the Double Square Gallery in Taipeh, Taiwan. “Known for her succinctly refined and elegant sculptural line, which reflects the composure and tranquility characteristic of Eastern philosophy, Sah has made her reputation by forging a simple, light sculptural language and aesthetic concept from stone,” the gallery characterizes her unique style.

Cynthia Saw was born in Hong Kong and studied in Japan, Taiwan, and the United Studies and lives in Seravezza near Carrara.

In the exhibition on show, she “presents her inspiration from and understanding of nature through chiseling, polishing, carving, and drilling, transforming hard marble blocks into forms with simple but elegant lines. Her work resembles the captivating blooming soul of marble.”

Sah has been the recipient of the First Prize of the Chinese Modern Sculpture Exhibition and was featured in the Open 2000-International Exhibition of Sculpture in Venice.

The gallery informs about the regulations for visitors:

* visit will be by real-name appointment only (please provide ID when entering),

* opening hours are adjusted to Tue.-Sat. 1pm-6pm,

* visitors must wear face masks for the entire duration of the visit.

