EuroSkills in Graz, Austria postponed to January 06 to 10, 2021

The organizers of EuroSkills in Graz inform on their webpage:

First, the good news: EuroSkills2020 will still be held in Graz. The ongoing situation and the developments concerning the coronavirus pandemic are, however, extremely difficult to predict. For this reason, we as the organizers – together with World Skills Europe – have decided to postpone the European Skills Championships to January 2021.

An international event of this scale unfortunately cannot be held any earlier because of the current coronavirus crisis and the resulting travel restrictions in Europe, which are expected to continue well into autumn 2020. The new date for Austria’s EuroSkills debut is January 06 to 10, 2021 at the Messe Congress Graz exhibition centre.

We are convinced that staging this extraordinary event at the beginning of the new year will be a positive and motivating sign for our economy and for our unique skilled workers.

EuroSkills in Graz

(20.05.2020, USA: 05.20.2020)