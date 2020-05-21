The winners of the “Talents” competition for young craftsmen were determined online this time

Due to Corona and the cancellation of the International Trade Fair in Munich, the presentation of the prizes and the exhibition will take place later

Every year, the prizes from the “Talents” competition are awarded at the International Craft Fair in Munich. This year, however, the fair was cancelled due to Corona, but the prizes were still awarded, namely online. It is still open when the actual ceremony and associated exhibition will take place.

The competition is open to craftsmen from design or technology professions. The maximum age for submitters is 33 years and 35 years, respectively. The works should be convincing in terms of originality and craftsmanship and “point beyond their time”, as the documents state.

So, it is not about product design, i.e. objects for everyday use, but about works with a strong artistic touch, which, however, can be seen to be based on ideas from the craft.

The competition is organized by the Chamber of Crafts for Munich and Upper Bavaria on behalf of the Verein zur Förderung des Handwerks e.V. (Association for the Promotion of Crafts) and is jointly sponsored by the Federal and Bavarian Ministries of Economics.

There are no cash prizes, but normally a selection of the submitted objects is shown at the International Crafts Fair in Munich. A catalogue will also be published presenting the participants and their ideas.

The completion of the work must not be more than 2 years ago.

There’s no prize money and applicants must bear the cost of transportation to Munich and the insurance. Costs for collective transport from outside Germany will be paid by the fair’s organizer Gesellschaft für Handwerksmessen (GHM).

Our photos show the 10 prize winners of this year. The first 9 come from design professions, the last one from a technical profession.

Download detailed application information German/English/French

Munich Chamber of Commerce, “Talents” Competition

International Skilled Trades Fair, Munich (Internationale Handwerksmesse München)

Photos: Chamber of Crafts Munich

(22.05.2020, USA: 05.22.2020)