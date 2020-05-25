The challenge of climate change is one of the key themes at BAU 2021 fair (January 11-16) in Munich

The organizers hope that exhibitors will have energy-efficiency, recycling, sustainability and resilience in the focus of their presentation

Munich Fair in Germany sent us the following press release:

They set the pace and give structure to the wide range of products and services on show—the four key themes at BAU 2021 (January 11-16). Many exhibitors will align their presentations with these themes and showcase solutions. In the forums at the fair, the key themes will be explored and discussed from a range of aspects. And in the special shows they will be illustrated using examples of products and projects. Below we present the first of those key themes: The challenge of climate change.

Scientists around the world are in agreement: natural disasters such as floods, hurricanes, storms and droughts will be the “weather” of the future, unless we succeed in bringing down global warming to well below an increase of 2°C compared with pre-industrial levels. This was precisely the goal identified by the UN in the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015.

So far there has been little progress. It wasn´t until the end of 2019 that things started to happen: The European Parliament declared a climate emergency and Germany and its European partners agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. The Europeans committed to achieving a range of goals by 2030: above all the goal of reaching zero emissions by 2050 in Europe. So now it is high time to concentrate on implementing those intentions!

Although the building sector has launched many innovations over the last 20 years in energy-efficient planning and building, this sector still accounts for 14 percent of all CO2 emissions in Germany.

Regenerative energy will be a main topic at the fair. A Grundbreaking model comes from Scandinavia: Powerhouse Brattørkaia, a pioneering energy-positive building, was built in 2019 in Trondheim. Designed by the Norwegian architectural bureau Snøhetta, the building envelope is clad with photovoltaic cells. Despite the very northerly location, these cells manage to produce more energy than the building consumes. So, not only does this energy provide for the daily needs of the Powerhouse Brattørkaia itself, surplus energy is also made available to nearby buildings and associated means of transport, such as electric buses, cars and boats in a local micro-network. As well as cheaper prices for such systems, building-owners like the idea of using energy they have generated themselves, storing the surplus in highly developed lithium-ion batteries and making that available for mobility purposes.

Other main topics will be:

* Reducing waste through the use of alternative building materials

* First carbon concrete house ready by the end of 2020 in Germany

* Resilience: The best way to cope with change

Bau Munich, (January 11 – 16, 2021)

See also:



(26.05.2020, USA: 05.26.2020)