“Fractile” from ceramic-company Casalgrande Padana and architect Daniel Libeskind: playing with geometry and glazed surfaces

Geometry is an interesting topic for the stone sector, we had claimed a while back. These days, Italian Casalgrande Padana company sent us a press release about its new “Fractile” collection which gives the standard rectangle tile for façades a new overlapping design:

Daniel Libeskind and Casalgrande Padana have joined forces to create “Fractile”, a unique collection of porcelain stoneware tiles that embodies the magic of fractal mathematics, beyond the borders of mathematics and imagination.

The exclusive three-dimensional porcelain stoneware tiles are the result of a sophisticated industrial procedure, which includes glazing and firing processes at 1250 °C, using select mixtures of clays, quartzes and feldspars, which provide a colour-changing effect while ensuring the highest quality, resistance and durability.

A geometric relief pattern and a metalescent surface finish provide the tile with an unexpected sense of movement under the light. This deconstruction and reconstruction of luminous reflexes enhances the whole architectural envelope.

