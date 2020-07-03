50 million € loan for Biesse Group from BNL BNP Paribas

The Bank is supporting the Italian company in carrying out investments to reduce CO2 emissions, increase the use of renewable energy and protect the health and safety of workers

BNL BNP Paribas has structured a 50 million € positive loan in favor of Biesse Group, a multinational company based in Pesaro with 4 business divisions, 12 production sites and 39 subsidiaries and representative offices worldwide, leader in the processing of wood, glass, stone, metal, and advanced materials. BNL’s positive loan is an innovative form of financing whose economic conditions further improve upon the achievement of precise environmental and social sustainability goals which are constantly monitored and measured.

Specifically, Biesse confirms its environmental awareness, aiming for production which is increasingly oriented towards improving current energy efficiency, using more energy from renewable sources which are GO (Guaranteed Origin) certified and significantly reducing indirect CO2 emissions. The Group is also committed to paying attention to and focussing on the people who work in its plants, certifying the occupational safety management system according to the UNI ISO 45001 international standard; this aims to further disseminate a culture of worker welfare, shared with the Group’s various stakeholders, also able to generate a greater sense of belonging to the company, sharing of its values and continuous performance improvement.

The agreement between BNL and Biesse Group is in line with the “Positive Banking” strategy of the Bank and the BNP Paribas Group. It aims to combine business with attention to the environment and people. BNL’s support is also confirmation of the Bank’s proximity to many Italian companies – renowned throughout the world for the quality and innovation of their production – especially in this delicate phase of economic recovery following the Covid-19 emergency.

Source: Biesse Group

