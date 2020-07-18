Natural Stone Institute Announces 2020 Tucker Design Award Winners

Honored in the biennial competition are members of the architecture and design community who exhibit innovation and excellence in the use of natural stone / Bybee Prize

The twelve winning projects of the 2020 Tucker Design Awards will be honored during a virtual ceremony on August 18 at 11am. The 2020 Bybee Prize recipient will also be announced during this virtual celebration.

The biennial Tucker Design Awards competition, which began in 1977, honors members of the architecture and design community who exhibit innovation and excellence in the use of natural stone. The Bybee Prize, named in honor of the late James Daniel Bybee, is awarded to an individual architect or landscape architect for a body of work executed over time and distinguished by outstanding design and use of natural stone.

A pdf with photos and descriptions of the winning projects will soon be released.

More information: https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/programs/awards/tucker-award/

The 2020 recipients are:

* Eric Inman Daum, LLC, Boch Garden Pavilion, Norwood, Massachusetts

* Valode & Pistre, Grande Arche de la Défense, Paris, France

* DIALOG, Royal Alberta Museum, Edmonton, Alberta Canada

* Eric Eggemeyer, Eggemeyer’s General Store, San Angelo, Texas

* Lemay, Place Vauquelin, Montreal, Quebec Canada

* Liederbach & Graham Architects, An American House, Hinsdale, Illinois

* McCrery Architects, LLC, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Knoxville, Tennessee

* Meyer & Meyer, Archangel Estate, Brookline, Massachusetts

* Towers|Golde, Sculpture Park & Bosque at 1775 Tysons Boulevard, McLean, Virginia

* Scott L. Aker, AIA, June 5th Memorial Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

* MdeAS Architects, 645 Fifth Avenue, Olympic Tower, New York, New York

* FFKR Architects, Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jurors for the 2020 Tucker Design Awards were Bob Mortensen (Mortensen Associates), Renae Kwon (Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates), and Julia Manglitz (TreanorHL).

Source: Natural Stone Institute

See also:



(19.07.2020, USA: 07.19.2020)