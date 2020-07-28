Tourism in the style of simplicity: architect Matteo Thun has designed 20 slate cabins in the style of the old vineyard cottages

The winery Longen-Schlöder in the Moselle valley invites visitors to spend the night far away from internet and TV

Everywhere in Europe and around the Mediterranean one can find inconspicuous buildings in the hinterland, which once served as shelters for the shepherds or for the farmers to store their tools. Many are in a state of decay, some have already been saved. Their characteristic feature is the diminutive size and use of dry stone masonry. In the vineyards they are also known. They are known as trulli around the Mediterranean.

In the Moselle valley, the Longen-Schlöder winery in Longuich has now reverted to this old building tradition: 20 winegrower’s houses have been built for guests who want to spend a few days there. They have only 20 square meters of space, not much furniture and a simple bathroom, and their shaoe is no more than a box with a roof on top.

But that’s the program: “It’s a box seat full of peace, leisure and deceleration in the midst of nature,” says the winery’s website. There you will also find a long list of things that you won’t find in the grounds between fruit trees: TV, Internet, wellness program.

The lifestyle here is: back to simplicity and naturalness.

In keeping with the geology of the Moselle valley, the cottages are therefore clad in slate. The kind of cladding reminds of dry stone walls. Each house has a terrace and a garden, which are also privacy screens.

They are available standing alone, in groups of two with a distance between them or in an arrangement of six (here without slate and with a flat roof).

About the interior: “Lots of wood, lots of white, natural fabrics and natural materials determine the interior design,” it continues. Breakfast is served in the restaurant in the main house of the winery. Wine tastings, conferences, seminars and individual celebrations are possible.

For the architecture, the winery had chosen by Matteo Thun from Milan. The construction was managed by the architects from Stein, Hemmes & Wirtz office, who are at home in the area. Johannes Cox was the landscape architect.

Longen-Schlöder Vinery (German)

Matteo Thun

Architekts Stein Hemmes Wirtz (German)

Photos: Linda Blatzek

