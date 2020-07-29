Urgent news: Xiamen Stone Fair postponed to 2021

Until then, the fair’s online version “Cloud” will be held with “more online events like product promotion and webinars to better serve our exhibitors and visitors”

Xiamen Jinhongxin Exhibition Co, organizer of the stone fair in Xiamen, has sent us the following press release about the third postponement of the event. Information about the new date were not given. Concerning the virtual version of the fair (“Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair”) additional activities were announced:

Over the past few months, we have continuously monitored the global situation of Covid-19 development. In consultation with exhibitors, visitors and partners from domestic and abroad as well as taking into account many uncertainties caused by Covid-19, Xiamen Stone Fair Organizing Committee had made the following decision after deliberate consideration and evaluation: China Xiamen International Stone Fair, originally scheduled in October 2020, will be postponed to 2021. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this rescheduling may cause.

Promoting the import and export trade of the global stone industry is the commitment of Xiamen Stone Fair all along. As a one-stop platform for product display, market expanding, and information exchange, Xiamen Stone Fair becomes a must-attend annual event within the industry. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we have been making great efforts to prepare for the trade fair postponed to October and striving to present a high-quality event. However, with the ongoing Covid-19 development and its widespread impact around the world, business travel has been affected due to visa delays, limited flights, compulsory quarantines and other objective reasons. Given the situation, it is difficult to maintain the value of Xiamen Stone Fair when the presence of exhibitors and visitors from all over the world cannot be guaranteed.

Under current circumstances, we will keep operating Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair with our efforts as always. To help resume the stone industry, the online platform enables product showcase, business negotiation, and networking and plays a complementary counterpart and warm-up for the physical trade fair. We will continue to improve the system and develop more online events like product promotion and webinars to better serve our exhibitors and visitors.

We promise to arrange follow-up services properly and wholeheartedly. Xiamen Stone Fair is always standing with our stone community, facing challenges and overcoming difficulties, and will continue its dedication to reviving the stone industry.

