Is the table lamp “Kryptal” a volcano that serves as a launch pad for a rocket?

The designers of CTRLZAK want to trigger associations in the customer beyond the mere use of the object

The associations are many and varied and they come automatically: is this table lamp by the Italian design studio CTRLZAK a volcano that serves as a launch pad for a rocket? Or is it a “scientific instrument from the past, lit by magic, held in lava stone”, as the product information states?

Such – often aloof or even confused – thoughts are one of the goals that CTRLZAK designers Katia Meneghini and Thanos Zakopoulos pursue in their work: the customer should play with the objects in his mind and come up with stories about them.

In these, all associations may then be stirred together, just as it happens in the designers’ self-presentation: “The studio creates artworks, objects and spaces but above all points of reflection where form follows meaning.” Somehow this sounds plausible, but somehow it also eludes an exact statement.

The base of the lamp called “Kryptal” is made of lava rock. The holder is made of brass, the lamp of borosilicate glass with LED light. The lamp is switched on and off by a sensor.

Dimensions (H x W x D): 75 cm x 33 cm x 15 cm.

Production and distribution are the responsibility of JCP Universe, which also strikes a balance between art and product design.

JCP Universe

Photos: Silvio Macchi

(12.08.2020, USA: 08.12.2020)