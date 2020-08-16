Miscellaneous: ideas with natural stone

The Hungarian city of Egerszalók is famous for its sinter terraces, which were created by drilling for oil. In 1961, a reservoir of warm water was found in the depth, and it could not be resealed. Now, the city has a thermal bath.

Millions of American homes could become unsellable – or could be sold at significant losses for their senior-citizen owners – between now and 2040, according to new research from the University of Arizona. The study predicts that many baby boomers and members of Generation X will struggle to sell their homes as they become empty nesters and singles. The problem is that millions of millennials and members of Generation Z may not be able to afford those homes, or they may not want them, opting for smaller homes in walkable communities instead of distant suburbs.

Italy will strengthen its companies internationalization and is planning to give special support to exports to the EU (Italian).

“Lost Places” is a collection of pictures by German photographer Michael Schwan, some of them showing beautiful landscapes or buildings in decay. Many are in stone.

The Fort de La Conchée at the port bay of Saint-Malo will hold an open day on September 12 and 13, 2020. The progress of the restoration work can be seen (1, 2).

Video of the Month: excavator as a shower in the summer heat (modern bathroom design?).

