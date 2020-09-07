“Break for Art” by the The Dallas Museum of Art: 10 minutes for a deep and unexited look at masterpieces

As an example: Jessie Carillo, Manager of adult programs at the DMA, speaks about Claude Monet’s “The Seine at Lavacourt” (1880)

As a substitute for its regular on-site talks and tours, the Dalles Museum of Art (DMA) has launched an online “Break for Art”: It is a new series of free virtual talks, each centering around an artwork from the Museum’s collection.

New talks are launched twice a month. The playlist can be found on the DMA’s YouTube channel.

We listened to Jessie Carillo, manager of adult programs at the DMA, speaking for rougly 10 minutes about Claude Monet’s “The Seine at Lavacourt” (1880):

At the beginning, she invites the visitors to slow down, make the video fullscreen and watch the painting “for one full minute.”

“Scan the horizon from the hills at the left to the town at the right,” she says. “As you look, consider: What stands out here, and why? How would you describe the way that looking at this painting makes you feel?”

After some basic information about Monet’s habit of painting a theme multiple times at different hours and in different seasons to study the light and the atmosphere, she asks: “What season do you think he’s capturing here? What do you see that makes you say that?”

Follows a discussion about the composition of the scene, the reflections of the sky in the water, the details Monet has arranged in different sections of the picture.

And much more in only 10 minutes.

Break for Art: “The Seine at Lavacourt” by Claude Monet

Break for Art Playlist

The Dallas Museum of Modern Art

