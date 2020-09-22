Confindustria Marmomacchine’s general assembly held on September 17, 2020, in Milan

Marco De Angelis was re-elected as president for the term 2020-2022, vice-presidents are Francesco Antolini, Federico Fraccaroli, Corradino Franzi, and Valentina Trois

The General Assembly of the Italian-wide Confindustria Marmomacchine was held on September 17, 2020, in the Hotel Enterprise in Milan – as a real meeting, not virtually yet respecting the Corona restriction, as pointed out in a report on the stone organization’s webpage. This was meant as a “sign for the restart of the whole stone sector.

Several leading representatives had to be elected for the two-years-term 2020-2022: Marco De Angelis (GDA Marmi e Graniti Srl) was re-elected as president, vice-presidents are Francesco Antolini (Antolini Luigi & C. Spa, delegate for labor and industrial relations), Federico Fraccaroli (Fraccaroli & Balzan Spa, research and environmental sustainability), Corradino Franzi (Gmm Spa, taxation and finance), and Valentina Trois (Sardegna Marmi Group, regional affairs).

About 110 delegates participated in the meeting. Guests were Manlio di Stefano, undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), Carlo Maria Ferro, President of the Italian Export Organization ICE, and Barbara Beltrame, vice president of the Confindustria umbrella organization.

They were participants in a panel discussion entitled “Suspended Export: new strategies for unknown scenarios“ (L’Export sospeso: nuove strategie per inediti scenari).

“The Italian stone sector … continues to demonstrate extraordinary dynamism on international markets, as demonstrated by the decisive rebound in our exports starting from June,” president De Angelis said in his speech. He called politicians and other leaders to give “adequate answers and support that recognize our ability to ‘do business’ as a value and a fundamental resource for the country”.

