How the ceramic industry promotes its products: Fiandre emphasizes environmental aspects in its production as well as antibacterial or air-purifying effects of its porcelain stoneware

From time to time, we like to look at the competitors for the natural stone sector, what their associations and companies are doing. This time: press releases by Italian company Fiandre, a producer of ceramics (porcelain stoneware) up to maximum sizes of 3 m x 1.5 m:

Devoted to environmental sustainability, the company returns processing waste to the production process and manufactures its tiles in factories that release no harmful substances into the air. A heat recovery combustion plant works on the fumes exiting the oven at temperatures of around 900 °C, ensuring the highly efficient abatement of volatile organic molecules, including odors.

Maximum surfaces are made with at least 40% recycled content in compliance with the parameters required by the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, an important contribution to achieving the credits that raise the building’s score.

The new Alpi Chiaro Venato texture by Fiandre Architectural Surfaces is a tribute to the Aosta Valley and to one of the most well-known marbles in the Italian architectural tradition. The beautiful, intensely green background features light and dark areas and is illuminated by white veins. The polished finish provides depth of color and enhances the texture.

Alpi Chiaro Venato is a timelessly elegant surface suitable for cladding or flooring. The revival of peculiar marble details, the high definition of the design and the unparalleled strength of porcelain stoneware make it a timeless texture. The 300×150 cm maxi-format allows continuity to be achieved in public and private spaces, while the 6 mm thickness gives architects and interior designers the freedom to create architectural elements and furnishing accessories that add a splash of color to distinctive designs.



The “Invisible“-surface is another novelty of the company:

A new marble effect texture joins the MARMI MAXIMUM collection by Fiandre. Invisible is the new Marmi Maximum surface dominated by a pure white background traversed by a web of gray veins, from thick to fine, mottled with golden accents. Particularly suited to fine environments characterized by luxury and elegance, this surface gives a touch of exclusivity to any setting, domestic or otherwise. The two finishes available, polished and semi-polished, further enhance the beauty of the texture, which instantly catches the eye for its attention to detail and extraordinary realism.

Fiandre porcelain stoneware is produced with great attention to sustainability and to the choice of formats that help reduce waste. Processing waste is put back into production, which uses zero emission machinery. All this allows raw material use to be reduced two to three fold compared to quarried materials and helps to preserve nature.

The semi-polished Invisible tiles are also perfect for being “activated“, thus becoming photocatalytic ceramics with antibacterial, antiviral, anti-pollution, anti-odor and self-cleaning properties. Available in minimum batches, ACTIVE SURFACES are designed to promote the well-being of those who live with them.

Fiandre

(03.12.2020, USA: 12.03.2020)