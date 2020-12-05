Key themes of BAU ONLINE congress in Munich will be digitalization, climate change, resources & recycling and Homes and furniture

From January 13 to 15, 2021, the impact of the corona pandemic on architecture and the construction industry will also be examined

BAU ONLINE’s conference program from January 13 to 15, 2021 will be varied and rich in content. All sessions in the three conference panels will be guided by the key themes “Digital transformation”, “Challenge of climate change”, “Resources & recycling” and “Homes of the future.” And: the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on architecture and the construction industry will also be examined.

Registration for the congress is possible.

“One of our sessions is called ‘Facing the future’, which could also serve as general theme of the hour,” explains Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Messe München. “BAU ONLINE will provide valuable guidance in turbulent times. Together with our partners, we have put together a substantial program with many experts from the construction industry, science and politics.” The program will consist of three pillars: Forum Future of Building, BAU TV, Studio Bund.

Forum Future of Building: Top experts will discuss the consequences of the coronavirus for architecture and the construction industry as well as how to achieve sufficiently affordable living space and climate-neutral and climate-resilient buildings. They will show how resources can be used repeatedly and also how digital planning and design tools can achieve greater penetration. And last but not least, they will provide a comprehensive look into the future: What innovations in planning and construction do architects and engineers believe will become reality in the next three to five years?

BAU TV: More than twenty partners and associations are involved in the interactive program of BAU TV, including Fraunhofer, ZDB, DGNB, BVBS, TUM and the Bavarian Chamber of Engineers. Short and concise case studies and best-practice examples will be presented in 5-minute videos, and live talks will provide some inspiring insights. And this is also where the nine start-ups of the Digital Village will compete against each other—the viewers will choose the winner in an online voting. The winner will be awarded a free stand space at digitalBAU in February 2022.

Studio Bund—live from Berlin: From potentials for innovation thanks to artificial intelligence and the question of how the construction industry can contribute to the energy and resource transition to low-tech strategies for building—the rich series of discussions that Studio Bund will broadcast live from Berlin will reveal latest results from construction research and practical examples. The program is curated by the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community and the Federal Institute for Research on Building, Urban Affairs and Spatial Development. The program will count eight sessions in total: Digital planning, building and operating between innovation and practice; Future vision and pandemic; Rethinking collaboration; From a closed-loop economy to the circular economy; Building for climate and climate change; The new normal—post-pandemic living, building and researching; Housing as good—social-ecological house construction; Simplexity—resilient building.

The Long Night of Architecture will not take place as usual in 2021. However, the various institutions can offer virtual tours of their buildings in a 3-D world.

https://www.lange-nacht-der-architektur.de/en/index.php?change

Information, registration and accreditation

See also:



(06.12.2020, USA: 12.06.2020)