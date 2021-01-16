On our list for the time after Corona: a visit at the Louvre in Paris

Until then, in our series, we take only a virtual look at famous destinations and their stones around the world

“Visites En Ligne“ (Online Tours) is the name of a new service offered by the Louvre in Paris. The most visited museum in the world gives virtual access to numerous exhibition themes and rooms.

Unfortunately, several tours are not available at the moment due to software changes (Adobe Macromedia).

Therefore, we recommend the first click: “The Birth of Artistry“. It is about the “transition from the typically anonymous craftsman of the classical period to the artist of the Renaissance, featuring works by Delacroix, Rembrandt, Tintoret, and more“ The tour also shows the limestone as flooring and on the walls.

There is a lot to discover in the navigation on the right: a cell phone app about the Mona Lisa, an edition of “One minute in a museum“, where the painting “The Moneylender and His Wife“ (Quenton Massys, 1514) is introduced to children, and under “A closer Look at Louvre artworks“ detailed information about numerous paintings.

Caution, then: it is easy to get lost on the Internet – much more in the Louvre online.

