New in our Stone Gallery: limestone Abadía Rosal (Abbey Rose) from Spain

Name: Abadía Rosal (Abbey Rose)

Type of stone: limestone

Quarry: Caravaca, in Spain’s autonomous region Murcia not far from the Mediterranean

Peculiarities: a natural limestone with a rustic and handcrafted finishing, also showing deep shades and a variation of soft colors among a palette of beiges, ochers and pale grays.

Usage: Its hardness, compression and low porosity, ensure a durable performance and an easy maintenance; it is perfect for flooring either in outdoor or indoor environments.

Surfaces: It shows a pleasantly uneven surface evoking the value of the course of time, inspiring also the idyllic feeling of the Mediterranean country houses during the XVIII century.

Frost resistant: yes

Technical Data

Contact:

Rosal Stones S.A., Carretera de Granada, km 73, 30400 Caravaca de la Cruz, Murcia, Spain

Tel: +34 629470419

Mail

