The stonemasonry school on the Croatian island of Brač invites young foreigners for a complete job training or summer workshops

Also foreigners may get a complete training or attend only the summer workshops

The stonemasonry school on the limestone island of Brač in the Croatian Adriatic Sea has put a video online. Unfortunately, it is only in German language but it gives an impression of the site and the stonemasonry training there, which is equally accessible to Croatians as well as to young foreigners.

From July 20, the school also offers summer workshops. As usual, a total of €200 per month is payable for accomodation and food. There is no school fee, also for joung students from other EU-member states.

The past years have shown that basic Croatian language can be learned quickly and that students also get along well with English. If there is a group of foreigners, a translator will be organized, says the school’s head Tamara Plastić.

The pure white limestone from the island has been quarried since the Romans. The school named Klesarska Škola celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2019.

Video, available until April 05, 2021 (German)

Klesarska Škola

(1, 2)

Tamara Plastić (Mail)

See also:



(28.03.2021, USA: 03.28.2021)