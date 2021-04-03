New in our Stone Finder: MAINSANDSTEIN, WEISS-GRAU, a highly sustainable sandstone from Bavaria, Germany, with light color and subtle, fresh veining

Name: Mainsandstein, weiß-grau (white-grey)
Stone type: Sandstone
Color: white-grey
Structure: fine-grained with a subtle, fresh veining
Quarry location: 96151 Breitbrunn, Bavaria, Germany
Peculiarities of the stone: Mainsandstein weiß-grau is characterized by its mostly light color and by subtle, fresh veining. It creates a great impression and blends in beautifully with its surroundings. It is a highly sustainable building material.
Usage: facade installations, outdoor applications
Finishes: honed, chiselled, shot-blasted, machine split, lines split
Frost resistant: yes
Contact: Bamberger Natursteinwerk Hermann Graser GmbH
Dr.-Robert-Pfleger-Straße 25, 96052 Bamberg, Germany
Tel.: +49 951 9648-0 Fax.: +49 951 9648-100
Mail
https://www.bamberger-natursteinwerk.de/ (German, English)
Technical data: please contact the company