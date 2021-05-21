‘Sculpture Rocks’, a free outdoor exhibition of Japanese artworks (most in stone), is open until June 03, 2021, in Sydney, Australia

The organizers of the Sculpture by the Sea art festival sent us the following press release:

‘Sculpture Rocks‘ an exhibition of 18 Japanese sculptures is open until June 03, 2021, in Campbells Cove, The Rocks in Sydney, Australia.

‘Sculpture Rocks’, a free outdoor exhibition of Japanese sculpture, will be presented by Sculpture by the Sea in partnership with Place Management NSW (PMNSW) and the Port Authority of NSW thanks to the Principal Sponsorship of Aqualand and funding from Create NSW’s Covid Rescue and Restart funding.

Showcased against the backdrop of Sydney Harbour the exhibition will be held on the Circular Quay foreshore between the Overseas Passenger Terminal, along Campbells Cove, and ending at Hickson Road reserve near the Park Hyatt Hotel.

The artists in the exhibition are Wataru Hamasaka, Takahiro Hirata, Koichi Ishino, Akira Kamada, Hiroyuki Kita, Hiroaki Nakayama, Yoshio Nitta, Koichi Ogino, Akiho Tata, Ayako Saito, Mitsuo Takeuchi, Takeshi Tanabe, Keizo Ushio and Tetsuro Yamasaki. The artists hail from both Japan and Australia, including a number who moved to Australia due to the vibrant sculpture scene nurtured by Sculpture by the Sea.

Founding Director of Sculpture by the Sea, David Handley, said, “Japanese sculpture is very much loved in Australia. It is with great pleasure we present this exhibition of leading Japanese sculptors’ artworks set against the backdrop of Sydney Harbour and the Opera House.

“Many of the sculptures in the exhibition are made of stone, each of these artworks in thought and practice stems directly from the ancient rock gardens of Japan. This connection with the cultural traditions of Japan is a special feature of many Japanese sculptors. In addition, we are pleased to present kinetic and abstract sculptures to provide a cross-section of Japanese sculpture today.”

Anita Mitchell, Chief Executive, Placemaking NSW said, “We appreciate how Covid 19 has impacted the arts and culture industry particularly hard over the past year. This partnership between our Place Management NSW agency and the Ports Authority NSW aims to support the return of arts and cultural events firmly back onto Sydney’s calendar. Bringing ‘Sculpture Rocks’ to The Rocks precinct is a great opportunity to extend the amazing breadth of art in the area and bring a little bit of the Sculpture by the Sea magic to our CBD. We look forward to a successful exhibition and future opportunities to collaborate and celebrate this important cultural exchange.”

‘Sculpture Rocks’ is made possible through the support of Principal Sponsor Aqualand, Create NSW’s Covid Rescue and Restart funding, Major Partners Allens-Linklaters, Transfield, hosts Place Management NSW, Port Authority of NSW, with thanks to The Japan Foundation, Sydney.

‘Sculpture Rocks‘

See also:



(22.05.2021, 05.22.2021)