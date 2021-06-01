Miscellaneous: ideas around natural stone

Darwin’s Arch, a famous natural rock structure in the Galápagos Archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, has collapsed due to natural erosion. Leftover are its two pillars.

The schedule for Covering’s complimentary education is published on a webpage. The fair for natural stone and ceramic tiles will be held from July 07 to 09, 2021, in Orlando, FL.

Italian ceramic tiles producer Marazzi has launched its collection named “Marble Obsession” collection in the US.

A proposal to line natural trails at Lake Lansing Park North has riled users who argue the crushed limestone would be detrimental to the park’s quality, Lansing State Journal reports.

“Natural stone pavers are on the more expensive side, but correctly installed pavers are the longest-lasting option with the least maintenance,” is said on a webpage with five tips for walkway design.

Natural stone slab steps for access to the Oswegatchie river shoreline will be part of a Shoreline Stabilization and Trail Improvement Project in St. Lawrence County in NY state.

In the Lake District in Northwestern England, stone arches showed up, but nobody knows who is the artist behind them.

The summer outdoor sculpture exhibition at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art in Ogunquit, ME, includes two of Celeste Roberge‘s sculptures, among them Chaise Gabion (1, 2).

The Mindat.org webpage offers search for minerals by color.

The new ‘Marble Music Festival’ will be held in July 2021 in a Macael quarry, as announced at the Fitur travel fair in Madrid (Spanish).

Video of the month: “How often do we hear that there is unfortunately not enough space for a decent sidewalk, a comfortable square to sit or more urban greenery,“ the association Fussverkehr Schweiz writes. “The following video shows that it is often not a question of space, but of the design and use of public space.“ Natural stone paving raises the value of such areas (1, 2).

