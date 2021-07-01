Miscellaneous: ideas with natural stone

“Accessory” is the title of Greek sculptor John Bizas‘ latest work. It is made of Belgian marble and 22k gold plated bronze buttons. The artist criticizes our “obsolete brutal habits,“ as he writes on his webpage: although we have arrived in the 21st century, we still abuse nature for “frivolous fashion accessories and luxury goods“ (1, 2).

Italy 1: Passion, tradition and a high-level of manufacturing are key features of the Made, Paris-based Ipsos market researchers have found. But they also state on the webpage a need that „Italy’s image abroad evolves and goes beyond the stereotypes which have been lingering over time.“

Italy 2: “Why Italian marble is considered among the best in the world,“ is the title of a report on Marmomac fair’s webpage.

Italy 3: Carrara should become the international center for natural stone training, industry representatives say (Italian)

The mineralogy created for the imaginary universe of Star Trek is presented in a publication.

“In 2020, despite Covid-19, global wealth grew by 8.3% to an all-time high of US-$250 trillion,“ Boston Consulting Group concludes in its Global Wealth 2021 report. Capgemini researchers write in their World Wealth Report 2021: North America regains top position and has more millionaires than Asia-Pacific (1, 2).

The removal of granite steps from historic Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen has been referred to police by the city council.

Stone Federation Great Britain has launched its 2021/22 Stone Heritage Register. The publication provides architects and clients with a reliable source point for finding the right stone or professional for a heritage project. Free download after registration.

“How to Seal a Granite Countertop“ is a topic on the Real Homes webpage.

Dry-Stone-Walling is the topic of a meeting in the French city of Etagnac (Charante) on July, 03, 2021 (French).

“Why Geology Is Our Destiny” is the title of a NYT report from the renovated hall of gems and minerals at the American Museum of Natural History, revealing “how the cosmos works in the real world.“

Video of the month: Sculptures of this year’s festival Sculpture by the Sea in Cottesloe near Perth, Western Australia. The next event will take place on the other side of the continent in Bondi, not far from Sydney, from October 21 to November 07, 2021 (1, 2).

(02.07.2021, USA: 07.02.2021)