New in our Stone Gallery: Granite “MAPLE RED” (“Lezniki”) from Leznikovskiy quarry in Ukraine

Stone name: “Maple Red” (“Lezniki”) from Leznikovskiy quarry
Stone type: granite
Color: Red with little black grains
Texture: dotted (grain)
Quarry location: 12135, Ukraine, Zhitomyr region, Horoshevsky district, village Chervonogranitnoe
Factory location: 12104, Ukraine, Zhitomyr region, Horoshevsky district, village Poromovka
Peculiarities of the stone: red with little black grains. Bright color. Very strong. Very rare
Usage: useable in any way because of its strength: as paving stones, cubes, borders, cubes, palisades, floor tiles, facade slabs, block steps
Finishes: Chipped, sawn, polished, brushed
Frost resistant: yes
Company: Rukh International LLC, Odessa, Ukraine, st. Novoselskogo , 91, office 101
https://rukhinternational.com/en/
Contact: Mr. Denis GRIFINOV, Mail
Tel: +38 096 869 77 77
Technical data:
• Commercial name Maple Red
• Volumetric weight 2650 kg / m³
• Water absorption 0.18%
• Compressive strength 135-260 MPa
• Bending strength 31 MPa
• Abrasion 0.24 g / cm2
• Class 1 natural radiation