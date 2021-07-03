New in our Stone Gallery: Granite “MAPLE RED” (“Lezniki”) from Leznikovskiy quarry in Ukraine

Stone name: “Maple Red” (“Lezniki”) from Leznikovskiy quarry

Stone type: granite

Color: Red with little black grains

Texture: dotted (grain)

Quarry location: 12135, Ukraine, Zhitomyr region, Horoshevsky district, village Chervonogranitnoe

Factory location: 12104, Ukraine, Zhitomyr region, Horoshevsky district, village Poromovka

Peculiarities of the stone: red with little black grains. Bright color. Very strong. Very rare

Usage: useable in any way because of its strength: as paving stones, cubes, borders, cubes, palisades, floor tiles, facade slabs, block steps

Finishes: Chipped, sawn, polished, brushed

Frost resistant: yes

Company: Rukh International LLC, Odessa, Ukraine, st. Novoselskogo , 91, office 101

https://rukhinternational.com/en/

Contact: Mr. Denis GRIFINOV, Mail

Tel: +38 096 869 77 77

Technical data:

• Commercial name Maple Red

• Volumetric weight 2650 kg / m³

• Water absorption 0.18%

• Compressive strength 135-260 MPa

• Bending strength 31 MPa

• Abrasion 0.24 g / cm2

• Class 1 natural radiation