Stone detail: how to do the final cleaning after laying and subsequent impregnation of a valuable marble floor according to the rules of art and properly

In our main article about the villa in Ukraine, we had considered the natural stone mosaic on the floor from the point of view of design. It is modeled after the Lateran Basilica in Rome https://www.stone-ideas.com/88046/mosaic-lateran-basilica-floor-villa-ukraine/. This “Stone Detail“ report will focus on what – in general – needs to be considered when a floor is first cleaned after installation and then impregnated.

The completion of a construction project includes the end of work cleaning. This involves, for example, the removal of a cement haze or the annoying dirt from the previous work.

This initial cleaning is particularly important because otherwise the dirt can permanently bond with the surface of the flooring.

4 factors generally play the decisive roles for a cleaning:

* the chemistry of the cleaning agent,

* the mechanics of cleaning,

* the temperature,

* the contact time of the cleaning agent.

All of this is described in detail on the labels of the products – absolutely reading this information is recommended.

In the case of our villa, the particular challenge of the initial cleaning was also the fact that we had to deal with many different types of marble and that the covering was polished and therefore represented a particularly sensitive surface.

With the advice of FILA, an international company specializing in the cleaning and maintenance of surfaces, Athena Marmi decided to use FILA’s neutral cleaner. The manufacturer describes it as “extremely effective and gentle at the same time.“

What is meant by this is that the effectiveness is adjusted to the respective floor surface and cleaning situation by means of the appropriate dilution.

It may sound banal, but it is often done incorrectly: it is important not only that the cleaner comes into contact with the dirt and loosens it from the stone, but also that this so-called loosened dirt comes off the stone again afterwards. Otherwise, see above, there may be a permanent coating on the surface.

On large surfaces, liquid water extractors do the job of removing the dirt.

In other cases, the housewife’s means are the best, namely the clear water and the clean cloth.

Now the impregnation can be applied to the clean and dry surface.

In the case of the villa in Ukraine, a FILA agent was used again. It was water-based and therefore not only environmentally friendly, but also entails only short waiting times – you can apply this protection even to such surfaces that still have residual moisture.

Another advantage of this agent is that it can be used for all types of stone (and, moreover, for floors made of other materials, such as cement tiles and terrazzo, etc.).

At the villa in Ukraine, the agent was also used to treat the wall cladding in the kitchen, the stairs, and the fireplace.

In interiors, as a rule, it is recommended to check the effectiveness of impregnation about once a year and repeat it if necessary. For all cleaning that occurs, FILA’s first-named cleaner can be used again.

Products used:

* neutral cleaner: FILA “Cleaner Pro“

* impregnating agent / stain protector: FILA “MP 90 Eco Xtreme“

FILA Surface Care Solutions > products

(15.08.2021, USA: 08.15.2021)