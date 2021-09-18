Miscellaneous: ideas around natural stone

Raw materials for construction ranging from sand and gravel to natural stones hold enormous potential for local value creation in developing and emerging countries. In a study, the German Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR) has investigated the potential and possible obstacles for selected regions in the two countries. The final report in English can be downloaded free of charge.

“Surfaces and Materials“ will be for the first time the topic for a complete hall at EuroShop fair in Düsseldorf. This most important retail show in the world takes place every three years, the next time from February 26 to March 02, 2023 (1, 2).

Envelope is a Norwegian fashion brand founded in 1976. In its showroom in Oslo, decorative scrap from stone company Lundhs’ quarries is used as decoration.

In Eskişehi in Anatolia, Turkey, a planned marble quarry cannot be opened as it did not pass the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) due to locals‘ intervention. In nearby Muratdere, another quarry is also planed and under critics.

In the Bajaur district in Pakistan, the administration sealed 9 marble factories and arrested their owners for operating the units without establishing mandatory septic tanks.

bavarikon is an internet portal informing about the art objects and museums in Bavaria, Germany. The search also allows searching for stone.

“XGlass“ is the name of Italian Lago company’s product that has a marble appearance digitally print on the glass.

Video of the month: Francesco Canali, Director of the Fabbrica del Duomo di Milano (Dombauhütte) talks about marble as a resource for community projects. The film was released by Confindustria Marmomacchine’s initiative Pietra Naturale Autentica.

(19.09.2021. USA: 09.19.2021)