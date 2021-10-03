Miscellaneous: ideas around natural stone

The highest waterfall on land is Salto Ángel in Venezuela with 979 meters (photo). Much higher falls can be found in the ocean, e.g., in the Denmark Strait between Iceland and Greenland. There, cold water sinks over 3000 m to the seafloor.

In the Florence Cathedral, a statue by Michelangelo planned for the altar for his tomb has been restored. A report in the News York Times reveals why the work may have been left unfinished.

Forbes Adviser has published a report about the “The Pros And Cons Of Stone Flooring“.

Life-size carvings of camels and horses found in 2018 in the Saudi desert are much older than 2000 years as previously believed and go back to the Stone Age.

“Why sinks of natural stone?“ a webpage asks and gives an answer: “Because they are forever.“

Architect Amin Taha’s stone building at 15 Clerkenwell Close in London was shortlisted for RIBA’S Stirling Prize in 2021 (1, 2).

“Stacked Stone Table“ is the name of a new piece of art by Ian Collings. The price is approximately US-$ 10,000. Stone Stools are also available (1, 2).

A new Mineral named Elgoresyite was discovered in China in a meteorite coming from Mars. It may help to explain some of the Red Planet’s peculiarities.

Marvel World is a collection of tiles with a marble look by Atlas Concorde ceramics company.

In Michigan, a turned-over marble gravestone was used as a surface to make fudge (1, 2).

New webpage: Italian luxury company PietraLux.

Video of the month: “Omaggio a Milano – Architettura del Marmo“ (Homage to Milan – Architecture of Marble) is the title of a video presented by the Pietra Naturale Autentica (PNA) initiative on the occasion of the Milan Design Week 2021 and posted on the “Natural Stone Is Better“ webpage. PNA was created by the association Confindustria Marmomacchine.

