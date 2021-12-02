Salvatori brings with “Gravity Zodiac“ twelve stone spheres on the market, which have a connection to astrology

The objects are profanely suitable for example as paperweights

Many believe that the stones have energy or magic. We have often refused letters from readers who want to publish articles about this in Stone-Ideas.com. Now the topic comes to us from a very unexpected corner: the Italian company Salvatori, known for innovative design and for art with natural stone, has launched its new collection of paperweights. The name is “Gravity Zodiac“, and in the company’s press materials there is an explanation: “A collection inspired by the astrological energy and connection between Zodiac signs, stones and ruling planets.“

Further in the press release, “Stones and planets are astrologically connected. The stone draws energy from the planet, with which it is associated, and its energy is then transmitted back to us.“

And, “The idea is to realign with each ruling planet’s energy.“

There are twelve natural stone spheres made of solid stone, each with a diameter of 10 cm. They rest on rings of bronze with a height of 1 cm and a diameter of 6 cm, so they can rotate. The price per piece is 180 €.

Finally, Salvatori points out a peculiarity of natural stone: “Natural materials are exactly that: natural, and as such no two pieces will be identical. Please bear this in mind.“

Salvatori

Photos: Salvatori

A supplement: a graphic at Wikipedia shows our solar system with the star (the Sun) and the planets in true size relation to each other, but with extremely reduced distance. On the left the four rock planets (Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars), on the right following the two gas planets Jupiter and Saturn (which are solid inside because of their enormous mass) and finally the two ice planets Uranus and Neptune.

(03.12.2021, USA: 12.03.2021)