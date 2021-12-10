imm cologne postponed to 2023: Industry sees success uncertain for planned relaunch coming January

Kölnmesse wants to integrate exhibitors into events such as spoga+gafa (garden lifestyle) or ORGATEC (modern working environments)

imm cologne will not take place as planned in January 2022 in Cologne, Germany. The executive board of Koelnmesse reached this decision in close consultation with the Association of the German Furniture Industry (VDM) and in agreement with other well-known industry representatives at the international level.

In 2021, the event had already been postponed for one year. “We are principally planning, as before, to carry out our (other) spring events in 2022,” says Kölnmesse COO Oliver Frese.

The VDM, as the industry sponsor of the event, and against the background of the current pandemic situation, sees the economic success of the event and thus the successful restart of imm cologne in January as extremely endangered. “Following consultation with numerous exhibitors, industry representatives and trading partners, there is either no question of participation on the part of German exhibitors or exhibitors from the German-speaking region, or this is very much in doubt,“ according to Jan Kurth, CEO of the VDM. Similar feedback also came from many European countries.

“We are currently working actively on options for also still being able to offer exhibitors of imm cologne an attractive trade fair presence at the international level. Here, both spoga+gafa and ORGATEC present excellent alternatives in the interior design portfolio of Koelnmesse,“ Oliver Frese says.

Still, in mid-October, a positive picture had taken shape for imm cologne as a whole with the end of the term for cancellation without penalties: with 600 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, the event would still have been the largest and most relevant forum for the interiors industry, hosted in Europe’s biggest furniture market, even in this smaller form in terms of numbers.

