New in our Stone Finder: KRASTAL MARBLE with light grey-white to bluish-grey tones and high dimensional stability, from German Lauster Steinbau company

Name of the stone: Krastal Marble
Stone type: marble
Color: light grey-white to bluish-grey
Structure: homogenous, medium-grained
Quarry location: Krastal in the village of Treffen close to Villach (Carinthia), Austria
Description of the stone: A very dense crystalline marble with very low water absorbance and a high degree of dimensional stability. The dense cristal structure gives it a very special white. 99,8% is Calcite. Its sedimentation as limestone occurred in the Devonian (about 420 million years ago); the main metamorphosis to a marble was in the Cretaceous (about 100 million years ago). It has been quarried since Roman times. Its durability is so strong that it was even used as gravel for railway tacks, some time ago.
Application: in interior and exterior architecture for facades, flooring, masonry and paving
Finishes: polished, sand blasted
Frost resistant: yes
Company: Lauster Steinbau has been active in the quarrying and processing of natural stone for more than 200 years. In 1920, it started production on an industrial scale. One of its main issues is ecological construction which also means usage of stones from regional sources with short transportation. This is why Lauster Steinbau operates 9 quarries in Germany and Austria.
