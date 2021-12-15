Xiamen Stone Fair (March 16-19, 2022): Call for International Speakers for the World Stone Congress

The organizers invite lecturers with topics relevant for the sector, from abroad with an internet streaming or a prerecorded speech on video

The World Stone Congress, held for more than 10 years during 4 days of the Xiamen Stone Fair at the fairground, has become an internationally renowned forum for future trends and innovations in the global stone sector. One of its special features is that international practitioners from quarrying or processing companies and studios of architecture, interior design and product design give the lectures.

As usual, the organizers have launched a worldwide call for speakers. The deadline for applications is December 31, 2021.

The Congress will be held from March 17 to 19 (fair: March 16-19). Like the fair, it will be held as an in-person event probably only for Chinese and Asian participants; guests from abroad may play a role in the online version, titled The Xiamen Cloud.

The length of the lectures may be 30-40 or 15-20 minutes, respectively. “If it’s ok for the speaker, we will make the video available on our website and social media after the fair,“ Marsha Tsai from the organizing Xiamen Jinhongxin Exhibition Co., Ltd informs.

Before, applicants are invited to propose their topic by mail (see address below). The speeches must be relevant for the sector, a simple product promotion is not accepted.

For orientation about former topics, the program of the last years‘ Congresses can be downloaded from the webpage.

As usual, the Congress will also comprise exhibitions of product design ideas with stone, of interior design examples or the Launch Out @XSF for new products, among others (“See also“, below?.

Mail address for applications

Former Congress programs (at the bottom of the webpage)

See also:



(16.12.2021, USA: 12.16.2021)