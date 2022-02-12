New in our Stone Finder: BIANCO AVORIO, a noble limestone with light ivory color and thin and flowery texture from Italian Grassi Pietre company

Name of the stone: Bianco Avorio
Stone type: limestone (Pietra di Vicenza)
Color: light ivory
Structure: homogenous with fossils
Quarry location: in the Berici Hills near the city of Vicenza, only in underground quarries
Description of the stone: Its noble appearance and thin and flowery texture are the result of the sedimentation of innumerable minute fossils algae. The Bianco Avorio is a variant of the “Vincenza Stone“ which has been quarried since Roman times. The stone is easy to quarry and to work: being tender when extracted, it hardens very much after a short time.
Application: It is the most popular stone for classical sculptures, and it is particularly suitable for internal and external claddings, internal floors and staircases, and every other building component.
Finishes: honed, brushed, bushhammered, sandblasted, striated, rolled, corteccia, rock finish, spuntato, time worn, juta. Bespoke finishes are available on request.
Frost resistant: no
Company: Grassi Pietre srl is a family business and has been quarrying and manufacturing the various types of Pietra di Vicenza limestone since 1850. It operates 6 quarries which all are underground. The headquarters are located in Nanto not far from Venice. There, the production is set in a modern plant, and it relies on innovative machinery and highly skilled manpower. A competent and integrated team takes charge of the customers‘ projects, from development to production, thus guaranteeing the best possible results.
Contact: Via Madonetta, 2, 36024 Nanto (Vicenza), Italy
Tel. +39.0444.639092, Fax +39.0444.730071
Web: https://grassipietre.it/en/materials/vicenza-stone/vicenza-stone-bianco-avorio/
Technical data: download