Miscellaneous: ideas all around natural stone

French biennial stone Fair Rocalia, held from November 30 – December 02, 2021, together with the gardening and landscaping show Paysalia in Lyon, had nearly 29,000 visitors, the same number as in its previous second issue in 2019. This time, all in all, 1,481 companies were exhibitors. Key topics of the lectures at Rocalia were vocational training, heritage restoration, digital technologies and innovative construction ideas with stone. Next Rocalia is scheduled for December 05 – 07, 2023 (1, 2).

The new date for the stone fair in Vitória, Brazil, has been announced: February 07 – 10, 2023. Our fair calendar provides a worldwide overview.

The „Stone Digital“ fair (February 22 – 23, 2022), the online substitute for the in-person London’s Natural Stone Show, has released its program of lectures. Participation is free after registration. The next in-person event will take place in 2023 (April 20-22).

Herwig Callewier, founder of Belgian Beltrami company, has left the stone sector to become a winemaker near Bordeaux.

The Swedish Dimension Stone of the Year is the white Ekeberg marble quarried in Glanshammar, northeast of Örebro. It is a Dolomite marble, very hard and resistant even to road salt (Swedish 1, 2).

Quarry photps are shown in the series “Tempo Polveroso“ (Dusty Time) by photographer Frederik Vercruysse.

The Scala dei Turchi cliff (Staircase of the Turks) in Sicily had been vandalized with red powder. Neighbors came together to clean it.

Household marble items are shown on a webpage.

Portuguese company LSI-Stone discusses imperfections as characteristics of natural stone.

The marble sculpture “Creating a Champion“ showing a parent and child with skates and ice-hockey equipment adorns Alberta’s first accessible outdoor rink.

A huge fossil of a “sea dragon“ was found in the UK. The 10 m long Ichthyosaur showed up during a routine draining of a lagoon at the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

Video of the Month: “Energy of the Land“ is a short film about Kengo Kuma’s design for the Kadokawa Culture Museum in Tokorozawa close to Tokio and the inspiration the architect found in geology.

(16.02.2022, USA: 02.16.2022)