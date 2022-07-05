For the 4th time Izmir Fair organized its “Young Creative Ideas Platform“, a competition for young designers for innovative product ideas with natural stone

There were 3 winners, who were each awarded prizes of 15,000 Turkish Lira, which are currently lavish for the country

One of the highlights of the Marble Fair in Izmir 2022 (March 30 to April 4) was the “Young Creative Ideas Platform”, a competition of young designers for innovative product ideas with natural stone. The prize was awarded for the 4th time and, as usual, the theme was “Novel”.

This time 46 of the submissions survived the pre-selection. From them, 15 nominations were selected for the final round in a presentation to natural stone companies.

Finally, a jury named the winners, who received one of the main prizes of 15,000 Turkish liras each. That’s currently only about US$920, but in the local currency, it’s a big sum of money.

In addition, each of the participants was honored with a plaque and a small marble sculpture.

Another prize was awarded for cooperation. It went this time to 2 of the participating companies that had excelled in dealing with young designers.

Other annual awards for natural stone design in Turkey are given by the IMIB (Istanbul Mineral Exporters’ Association) and EIB (Aegean Exporters’ Associations). All these efforts aim to find new ideas in the use of local natural stones in everyday products. In the meantime, the first successes are becoming apparent – some companies have achieved initial success with their collections.

We show in the following the ideas, which reached the final elimination.

The jury members from Turkey and abroad were: Chairman: Head of Industrial Design Department of İzmir University of Economics Faculty of Fine Arts and Design, Assistant Professor Can Özcan; CEO at Gürmaş Gürel Makine Ahmet Gürel, Ph.D. student at Süleyman Demirel University Graduate School of Sciences Aydın Apaydın, Head of Yeditepe University Industrial Design Department Assistant Professor Ayşem G. Başar, Head of the Department of Restoration at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, Prof. Dr. Demet Binan, Founder of M Artı D Mimarlık Architect Durrin Süer Kılıç, İzmir Mediterranean Academy Design Coordinator Lecturer Dr. Elif Kocabıyık, Senior Advisor Prof. Dr. Faruk Çalapkulu, Designer Gökhan Karakuş, St. Petersburg Stieglitz State Aca. Of Art&Design-Head of Art History Department Esteemed Prof. Ilia Palaguta, İTÜ Industrial Design Department Assistant Professor Koray Gelmez, Italian Architect Designer Lorenzo Argenti, Çukurova University Dean of Architecture Department Prof. Dr. M. Gözde Ramazanoğlu, Akademia Sztuk Pieknych Warszawie Esteemed Prof. Michal Stefanowski, Line Marble Granite Founder Remzi Boncuk, EIB Urge Coordinator Sabri Bora, Yaşar University Head of Industrial Design Department Assistant Professor Tolga Benli.

4. Young Creative Ideas Platform (Turkish)

Photos: Izfas, Peter Becker

(06.07.2022, USA: 07.06.2022)