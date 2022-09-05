Venue for the 2023 EuroSkills from September 05 to 09 will be Gdańsk in Poland

The vocational competition’s umbrella organization withdrew the event from the original host St. Petersburg as a city in Putin’s Russia

In 2023, EuroSkills will be held in Gdańsk, Poland, and in 2025 in Denmark. The fact that Poland will be the host next year is related to world politics: after the umbrella organization WorldSkills Europe withdrew the event from the original host St. Petersburg as a city in Putin’s Russia. Poland was invited at short notice to bid for the event.

EuroSkills is held alternately with the WorldSkills. Around 50 participants compete in more than 50 disciplines. Under time pressure, they must complete a task at the highest level in their field.

EuroSkills 2023 is scheduled to take place from September 05 to 09, 2023, at Amberexpo fairground. Poland expects to welcome 600 skilled young professionals from 31 countries to the event to participate in competitions and host demonstration events in 45-50 different skills. Around 100,000 visitors from across Poland and abroad are expected to attend.

Gdańsk is the capital and largest city of the Pomerania Province in Poland. A popular tourist, cultural, business, and academic center, the city is Poland’s principal seaport and the country’s fourth-largest metropolitan area.

EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023 will be organized in partnership by Poland’s Foundation For The Development Of The Education System (FRSE), WorldSkills Poland, the City of Gdańsk, and Amberexpo Gdańsk.

EuroSkills 2027 will take place in Germany and Luxembourg. For the first time, two countries will jointly host Europe’s largest vocational competition. The venue in Germany is the Düsseldorf trade fair center.

We recommend watching the video of event 2027: it shows an excellent way to present vocational education in a positive image.

EuroSkills

Video: Trailer 2023

Video: Trailer 2027

See also:



(06.09.2022, USA: 09.06.2022)