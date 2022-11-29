The Pietra Naturale Autentica network of companies has launched its new “Naturalmente Sostenibile” (Naturally Sustainable) campaign

The aim is to bring the ecological strength of Italy’s stone sector closer to the consumer

“Naturalmente Sostenibile” (Naturally Sustainable) is the motto of the new campaign of the Italian company network Pietra Naturale Autentica (PNA). A “Manifesto“ lists 10 guidelines that the 41 participating companies have set themselves as objectives. These include ecological, economic, and social orientations.

Pietra Naturale Autentica was founded in 2018 by companies mainly in stone quarrying and processing from the environment of the Confindustria Marmomacchine association. The first 2 campaigns were titled “Stone is Better“ and “No Fakes,“ respectively, and focused on the use of natural stone in architecture. For example, there were interviews with architects, some of them famous, where they explained their passion for the material in videos.

The new campaign was presented at Marmomac 2022. It was spearheaded by Stefano Ghirardi, president of PNA, Claudia Chiappino, mining engineer and responsible for sustainability at Franchi Umberto Marmi, and Paolo Marcesini, director of the trade magazine Italia Circolare.

This time the focus is on sustainability as a special feature of the material natural stone, which is given to it by nature.

Several times in the press release of the campaign is also emphasized that it wants to promote specifically the Italian stones and the know-how of the domestic processors.

Part of the campaign is, after the emotionally charged previous campaigns now to support the message also with scientific facts. To this end, the network has commissioned the Polytechnic University of Turin to carry out a life-cycle assessment of Italian stones.

The result should also be an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD).

The 10 objectives mentioned in the manifesto are only descriptive. They have their background in the United Nations’ Agenda 2030. In September 2015, the global community pledged to decisively improve the living conditions of all people on earth within 15 years. As a way to achieve this, sustainable development was formulated with 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) plus 169 specific subgoals.

In essence, the 2030 Agenda follows the realization that secure livelihoods can only be achieved with respect for nature and the economical use of resources, whereby economic stability and social balance are also named necessities.

In the end, the press release on the manifesto states that it should be constantly adapted to new findings: “The Manifesto is just a starting point, the beginning of a virtuous path that defines our ‘Natural’ attitude to sustainability. And above all, thanks to its contents, it’s a part of the chain of value that our sector must transmit to the world of design and construction. Using natural stone is useful, sustainable, beautiful.”

