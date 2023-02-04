New in Our Stone Finder: CHEYENNE, a black granite marvel with bright veins quarried in Brazil, a highlight in Spanish Levantina Group‘s Naturamia Collection®

Name of the stone: Cheyenne

Stone type: granite

Color: black with white or gray veins

Quarry location: Brazil

Description of the stone: Cheyenne is a highlight in Levantina’s Naturamia Collection®. The Brazilian granite of exceptional presence magnetizes by its glossy black color, animated by an irregular and imperfect veining that sometimes forms fantastic scrolls or turns into imaginary geometries with white and gray patterns.

Peculiarities of the Stone: The stone is characterized by an exquisite simplicity, so to say – a marvel of artwork by nature. In the polished finish, its mirror shine turns a countertop into an almost sculptural piece; its vintage finish, however, preserves the natural tone of the stone, its original aesthetic qualities, its soft touch, in short, the essence of its beauty. In one word: “The beauty of contrast.“

Application: bathroom, kitchen, living room, exterior, wall, floor, countertop

Finishes: polished, vintage (matte)

Frost resistant: yes

Company: Levantina is a Spanish group with worldwide activity including 40 quarries, 8 factories, 28 distribution centers, and all in all some 200 types of natural stone in its program. It exports to 110 countries across the European Union, America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Levantina Group

https://www.levantina.com

Contact: Autovía Madrid-Alicante, s/n, 03660 Novelda (Alicante) España

Tel: +34 96 560 91 84

