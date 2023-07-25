SuperHink Natural Stone Award 2023 of the Swiss Association Pro Naturstein: Photo gallery

The prize was awarded for the 2nd time and honors the outstanding use of stone in architecture and landscaping by Swiss companies

The SuperHink is a Swiss natural stone prize that was awarded for the first time in 2021. Initiated by the Pro Naturstein association, the prize is awarded to projects that stand out for their design using the charismatic material. The name refers to the menhirs known from the comics with Asterix and Obelix.

There are two main prizes in the categories of architecture and garden and landscape architecture respectively, each with 2500 CHF. Per category there is still a 2nd and a 3rd prize, which are awarded with the approx. 30 cm high trophy to the SuperHink.

The prize is awarded biannually. Applications are open to companies based in Switzerland. The submission is free of charge.

We had already reported on the 1st prize winners (see links below). Now here is a photo gallery of the 2nd and 3rd winners.

As Pro Naturstein writes, the SuperHink has “firmly established itself in the Swiss architecture and landscape architecture industry.“ This is shown by the number of entries in this 2nd edition, they say. Figuratively speaking, referring to the trophy, “The formerly small menhir has definitely transformed into the SuperHink.“ The next prize is to be awarded in spring 2025.

2nd prize architecture to Markus Schlempp Architect: The owners of the over 300-year-old Elfingen farmhouse wanted an age-appropriate apartment in the attic so that they could rent out their overgrown living quarters to a young family. When installing the apartment, the architectural firm integrated a historic quarry stone wall made of Jura limestone into the overall ensemble. It is a regional so-called Jura marble with fossil inclusions.

https://www.msarc.ch/

3rd prize architecture for Jeannette Geissmann Architektur GmbH: Renovation of historic residential building. The listed residential building on Ekkehardstrasse in St.Gallen, built in 1896, showed strong signs of decay. The sandstone elements, some with ornaments from the Neo-Gothic and Neo-Renaissance periods, were carefully restored by local stonemasons. The sandstone comes from the regional sandstone quarry.

https://www.geissmann-arch.ch/



2nd prize landscape architecture for a gravel square design by grünheit gmbh: To design the gravel square, which also serves as a walkway, with a frame of natural stone, grünheit gmbh from Zug used slabs of Rorschach sandstone and Guber-Schroppen. The result is convincing due to the successful combination of functionality and aesthetics: while the quartz sandstone chunks (Schroppen) create a great deal of tension, the sandstone slabs have a framing and calming effect.

https://www.gruenheit.ch/

3rd prize landscape architecture for the renovation of a lake complex by Schoch Landschaftsarchitektur, Thalwillr: During the renovation of the Mariahalden lake complex in Erlenbach, Zurich, the block-set bank wall, or Ufermauer, made of sandstone had to be extensively renovated and adapted to the new design. Walls, stairs, seating elements and a fountain were created with Bollinger sandstone from upper Lake Zurich. With the material from the surrounding area, a high degree of identification was created. https://schoch-la.ch/

SuperHink (German)

Photos: ProNaturstein

