Large-format crust slabs of Rorschach sandstone as privacy screens

At the Swiss SuperHink Prize 2023, a work by Stefan Marti Garten AG was awarded 1st prize in the category of garden and landscape architecture

The Swiss SuperHink Prize in the category of garden and landscape architecture went to Stefan Marti Garten AG, Grosswangen in the canton of Lucerne. The winning project is a garden redesign for a private residence. Plants combined with wood, water and natural stone create an outdoor space of unique character and charm.

Large-format crust slabs weighing several tons made of Rorschach sandstone, a material that was also used for walls and terracing, serve as screen walls.

The rough floor slabs in different thicknesses and with curved outer edges are made of Luserna gneiss slabs from Piedmont and had to be individually adjusted to the correct height.

In order to achieve the most accurate joint pattern possible, the sandstone masonry units had to be elaborately and individually worked by hand.

“The lounge area with the curved water basin was particularly convincing,“ the jury’s verdict reads. “All in all, a unique outdoor space design with many unusual elements – a feel-good oasis for relaxation in your own garden.“

The SuperHink prize is awarded every 2 years by the Swiss association Pro Naturstein Projekte, outstanding designs with stone. The name refers to the menhirs from the comics with Asterix and Obelix. The prize money was 2500 CHF.

The award-winning company writes on its webpage: “We are gardeners with passion. Your garden should offer you recreational space and a feeling of freedom and well-being. Stefan Marti Garten AG takes over all the work to make your new dream garden come true. We are happy to support you with creative ideas, suitable materials, and exquisite plants and look forward to designing your outdoor space with you – efficiently and affordably.“

Photos: Roland Trachsel / Chris Roos

(24.07.2023, USA: 07.24.2023)