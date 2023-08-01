Miscellaneous: news all around ornamental stone and rock

The Fulong Sand Art Festival is an annual event held in Taiwan. In 2023, some artists dedicated their works to the Disney100 anniversary, showcasing Walt Disney Pictures titles, Marvel characters, and Pixar films in sand art. Photo: Pixar / Twitter

The Brazilian stone sector is focusing more on exports to the Americas. In August 2023, a group of 12 companies will visit Mexico on a trip organized by Centrorochas Association and Apex export supporters. According to a market study, Mexico has an excellent receptivity to Brazilian stones and their diversity, guaranteeing a competitive advantage among competitors. And: “With a strong reduction in local production, more than ever, Mexico needs imports to meet these demands“ (Portuguese).

The 125-year-old Rhode Island State House will have its entire surface of Georgia marble cleaned.

Marlon Blackwell Architects were selected to design the Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC. The project is privately funded.

The 97 recognized Geosites in the Italian region of Liguria are listed on a webpage (Italian).

Almost booked out is the Rocalia biennial natural stone fair to be held in Lyon, France, December 05 – 07, 2023, together with Paysalia, the show for gardening and landscaping.

CER magazine’s issue 07/2023 (#62) is available online. It is published by Cersaie Fair and Confindustria Ceramica Association.

Japanese artist Akie Nakata paints animals on stones she finds in nature.

The Tunnel Trail in West Virginia in the New River Gorge National Park takes hikers to particular rock formations (1, 2).

A large formation of granite was discovered beneath an ancient lunar volcano is further evidence that there once was volcanism on the moon.

The seemingly stable regions of the Earth’s continental plates – the so-called stable cratons – have suffered repetitive deformation below their crust since their formation in the remote past, according to new research by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Pakistan expects investments of US-$50 million to develop its Mable City Karachi as a hub for stone production, processing, and distribution with special tax and customs duties (1, 2).

At the Bottom of an Italian Lake, archaeologists found an ancient marble bust that may have belonged to Caligula.



Video of the month: CNN Money reports about a house in Sheffield, Massachusetts with a swimming pool in a former quarry as part of the property.

(02.08.2023, USA: 08.02.2023)