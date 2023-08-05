New in our Stone Finder: EMERALD GREEN, a quartzite with soft green and gold tones perfect for precious and unique interior design, quarried in the Brazilian state of Bahia by Guidoni Group

Name of the stone: Emerald Green

Stone type: quartzite

Color: green

Quarry location: Bahia

Description of the stone: With soft green and gold tones, Emerald Green is a true jewel of nature, perfect for precious and unique interior design ideas. Its name stands for sophistication and color in contemporary projects.

Peculiarities of the stone: This Quartzite represents nature in the most sophisticated and elegant form. Its lush beauty is capable of creating a stunning effect in any environment, bringing a touch of luxury and exclusivity that is also characteristic of the precious Emerald stone.

Application: indoor

Finishes: polished

Translucent: Yes

Frost resistant: No

Company: Guidoni is a group of companies specialized in extracting and processing of natural stones, considered today as one of the biggest producers and marketers of the sector in the world. A modern working structure counts with the support of a highly motivated team of professionals plus a strong and global commercial structure. Leading-edge technology in quarrying: More than 40 active quarries and an extraction capacity of 15,000 m³ of raw blocks of per month ensure reliable supply. With a monthly production capacity of 170,000 m² of slabs, Guidoni relies on the most advanced and automated processing and production. That is how we hold the quality standards required by the market.

Contact: in Brazil: company headquarters in the state of Espírito Santo (São Domingos do Norte, Rodovia Gether Lopes de Farias, S/N km 48, Zona Rural, 29745-000), subsidiaries in Vitória and Cachoeiro de Itapemirim. Abroad representations and showrooms in the US (McRae-Helena, GA), Italy (Cavaion VR), and Spain (Guidoni Topzstone, Narón, A Coruña).

Technical Data: