New in our Stone Finder: EMERALD GREEN, a quartzite with soft green and gold tones perfect for precious and unique interior design, quarried in the Brazilian state of Bahia by Guidoni Group

Quartzite Emerald Green from Brazilian Guidoni group.

Name of the stone: Emerald Green

Stone type: quartzite

Color: green

Quarry location: Bahia

Quartzite Emerald Green from Brazilian Guidoni group.

Description of the stone: With soft green and gold tones, Emerald Green is a true jewel of nature, perfect for precious and unique interior design ideas. Its name stands for sophistication and color in contemporary projects.

Quartzite Emerald Green from Brazilian Guidoni group.Quartzite Emerald Green from Brazilian Guidoni group.

Peculiarities of the stone: This Quartzite represents nature in the most sophisticated and elegant form. Its lush beauty is capable of creating a stunning effect in any environment, bringing a touch of luxury and exclusivity that is also characteristic of the precious Emerald stone.

Application: indoor

Finishes: polished

Translucent: Yes

Frost resistant: No

Quartzite Emerald Green from Brazilian Guidoni group.

Company: Guidoni is a group of companies specialized in extracting and processing of natural stones, considered today as one of the biggest producers and marketers of the sector in the world. A modern working structure counts with the support of a highly motivated team of professionals plus a strong and global commercial structure. Leading-edge technology in quarrying: More than 40 active quarries and an extraction capacity of 15,000 m³ of raw blocks of per month ensure reliable supply. With a monthly production capacity of 170,000 m² of slabs, Guidoni relies on the most advanced and automated processing and production. That is how we hold the quality standards required by the market.

Contact: in Brazil: company headquarters in the state of Espírito Santo (São Domingos do Norte, Rodovia Gether Lopes de Farias, S/N km 48, Zona Rural, 29745-000), subsidiaries in Vitória and Cachoeiro de Itapemirim. Abroad representations and showrooms in the US (McRae-Helena, GA), Italy (Cavaion VR), and Spain (Guidoni Topzstone, Narón, A Coruña).

Technical Data:

Quartzite Emerald Green from Brazilian Guidoni group.