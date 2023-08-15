Miscellaneous: news all around ornamental stone and rock

On Saturn, megastorms occur approximately every 20 to 30 years and are similar to hurricanes on Earth, although significantly larger. But unlike Earth’s hurricanes, no one knows what causes them and why they last for hundreds of years. The largest storm in our solar system, a 10,000-mile-wide anticyclone called the Great Red Spot, has decorated Jupiter’s surface for such a long period. By the way, the gas planets are not gaseous, but solid because of their huge mass.

The Collector webpage tells the story about famous land-artist Andy Goldsworthy (1, 2).

The Natural Stone Institute invites stone companies to enter their project to the Hardscape North America Awards. Award winners will be recognized during the Hardscape North America trade show, held October 18-20, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. Deadline for entires is September 01, 2023.

B2B-Meetings between ceramic and stone buyers and sellers from India and Russia will be held in St. Petersburg, Russia, from October 26 to 27, 2023. The organizer is Wegvoraus, an Indian company for business events.

Exhibitors at the GaLaBau fair in Nuremberg (September 11 – 14, 2024) can benefit from an early booking discount until September 30, 2023.

For the first time, Brazil saw a “Natural Stone Challenge“ which is an Architecture Award for students and recent graduates in Architecture or Urbanism. The aim is to inspire young adademics to use natural stone. Organizers were the Centrorochas (Center of Natural Stone Exporters), Wonasa (World Natural Stone Association) and Vitoria Stone Fair (Portuguese).

A report from Australia tells the story of a boy who died after playing in a pile of limestone powder. The news mix up the real danger of silicose from micro dust and maybe a deadly accident.

Marble discs with a hole as a center were attached to ships 2500 years ago to give protection from the evil eye. One was discovered by a diver, Israel‘s Antiquities Authority informs.

Canopy soil, or arboreal soil, is an organic matter up in rainforest trees, composed of decaying leaves and branches, airborne particulates, and moisture. It provides rich habitat for insects, birds, fungi, worms, and plants.

In Bhutan Kingdom in the Himalayas, there is a boom for sculptures and religious items made in stone.

Off-season ice carving is popular in the event business. A newspaper gives an example from Florida.

“Angel in the Marble“ is the title of a new single of British rapper Stormzy. He uses the song to tell the world how great he is. One phrase goes: “ I saw the angel in the marble and I carved it out / Now look at me, chiseled like da Vinci reappearеd in ’93“ (1, 2).

Video of the month: Video of the month: virtual visit to the Fort de la Conchée, an islet with a massive fortification near Saint-Malo (1, 2).

