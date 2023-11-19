10th All India Stone Architecture Awards (1): Natural stone as a sustainable and decorative building material was a central theme in many award-winning projects

The winners are presented biannually at the India Stonemart trade fair in Jaipur

The All India Stone Architecture Awards (AISAA) honor outstanding uses of Indian natural stone and are presented every two years. Currently, the call for entries for the 11th round is running until November 30, 2023. We show the winning projects of the 10th round, which were awarded at the India Stonemart exhibition in 2022.

There are four categories: Exterior Facings, Interior Design, Landscaping, and Green Architecture. Submissions are also open to architects from abroad with projects from there; however, natural stone from India must have been used.

The prize money per category is Rs 100,000 (about US$ 1,200). If there is more than one winner in a category, the prize money will be divided.

In addition to this, there is a trophy and honorable mention in the publicity of the Centre for Development of Stones (CDOS), which organizes the competition. The CDOS was established by the state of Rajasthan with support from the Indian government to promote the country’s stone sector. At its Jaipur headquarters, it has a showroom, a testing laboratory, a museum, and a natural stone park.

We show the winners of the 10th round. In a separate report, we present the projects awarded with special commendations. They do not receive prize money.

Winner Exterior facings: Architects Ashish Patel, Jay Patel & Drashti Patel for the residential building “Rachna“: The task was to give a new exterior to a residential building (in the city of Surat in the state of Gujarat), which is about 20 years old, without limiting its perfect adaptation to the given light conditions and the possibilities of natural cooling by the wind. For the upper floor, the designers opted for a façade of natural stone slices that would hide the somewhat old-fashioned pitched roof. For the stone slices, the architects used Bansi Paharpur sandstone, 35 mm thick. It has a special relation to India’s subtropical climate: “It gets dark in the rain and changes the look of the exterior façade during monsoon, which is beautiful,” the architects write.

Winner Exterior facings: Architects Prasanna Morey & Divya Jyoti for the office building spaces “S-Nine“ with co-working in the center of the city of Pune: the designers further developed the age-old idea of planter boxes on a façade and created a system that provides for such boxes to clad the floors from bottom to top. For this, they used sandstone, which is widely used in the state of Maharashtra. One of the guiding principles was to create as little waste as possible when cutting the individual parts. The green building skin, along with management for irrigation water, keeps heat and blinding sunlight out of the rooms, functions as natural cooling, and leads to office users identifying with the site, the architects said. We will soon present the project with its many other natural stone aspects in detail.

Winner Interior Design: Architect Prasanna Morey for the Eolith flagship store in the center of Pune: Eolith is a company that distributes varieties of basalt, Kota, and Sandstone, for which it intends to establish a chain of showrooms throughout India. In addition to a uniform but variable concept for all locations, the central task was to give the stone varieties, which are not actually considered luxury brands, an exclusive image. Flexibility in design and artistic creation were the guidelines followed by the architect. The presentation of the stones is completely different from what is known from usual showrooms, e.g.:, on the floor, the visitor will find numerous variations of geometric tiles, and a highlight is the ceiling in the form of a metal lotus flower.

Winner Landscaping: Architects Vivek P.P. & Nishan M for “Freedom Square“ in the city of Kozhikode (formerly Calicut): the Freedom Square right on the beach aims to be a place of reflection for visitors while contributing to their identity as citizens of India. It consists of massive stone walls made of Red Laterite and concrete walls covered with 4 cm thick flamed Granite. As visitors walk through it and read the information panels, they should become aware of the history. Next to it lays a spacious square with mosaic pavement of natural stones, intended for artistic performances or political events.

Winner Green Architecture: Architect Himanshu Patel for Aaranya Farmstay Resort at GIR Lion Sanctuary, Gujarat: sandstones Papda (yellow), Bella (reddish) and Kota (gray) were used for the masonry. “Its naked form gives them a very earthy feel,“ the architects write. Particularly striking are the columns of twisted thick tiles measuring approximately 20 x 20 x 5 cm. For the massive walls, among other things, tiles of almost 60 and 38 cm were used. For the reception area, the architects resorted to traditional sandstone arches and rubble masonry. The stones were cut according to traditional craftsmanship.

