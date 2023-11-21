10th All India Stone Architecture Awards (2): in the Commendations there were exceptional ideas for the use of natural stone or the conversion of former quarries as well

In our first report on the 10th edition of the All India Stone Architectural Awards https://www.stone-ideas.com/103471/10th-all-india-stone-architecture-awards-1/, we presented the winning projects. Now we show the Commendations for which there was no prize money, only a honorable mention.

Commendation Landscape Architecture: Architect Hafeef P.K. (Zero Studio) for “Story of an abandoned laterite quarry“ in Malappuram: the client, an entrepreneur and farmer, well remembers how the 3-acre site transformed its appearance from an exuberant green to a desolate red during several decades as a laterite quarry. Red is the color of laterite, which is formed when granite or basalt decompose in tropical climates and become a new rock. Since laterite is easy to mine, it was long the material commonly used for cheap construction in India. The client wanted to reverse the destruction of the landscape with local plants. The site now has a high recreational value for visitors. The goal of the project was “to reconcile economic, social and environmental concerns within a holistic framework,“ the architects write.

Commendation Landscaping: Architect Mona Doctor-Pingel (Studio Naqshbandi) for Garden Of The Unexpected, in Auroville, state of Tamil Nadu: the garden is designed with stone, water, and plants especially for children, and offers many surprises, for example with boulders or sculptures. However, it is not so much a playground as a place to develop children’s spiritual awareness. It has four parts (Birth, Youth, Youthfulness, Eternal Child) and is itself part of “Matrimandir – Soul of the City“: at the center of the site is a golden sphere that seems to burst out of the earth, representing the Universal Mother. Auroville was founded in 1968 in southern India as a center of spirituality.

Commendation Interior Design: Architects Suparna Ghosh and Jensil John (Forum Architecture) for the Banaras brand’s Garment Couture showroom in Gurgaon: the brand name Banaras refers to the pilgrimage city once called Benares on the Ganges, with its own world of temples, passageways, and steps leading to the riverbank there. “The store should be a contemporary interpretation of these ancient ideas … that give us a chance to touch upon the nuanced meanings of traditional yet modern India,“ according to the architects’ concept. They took up numerous elements from India’s culture, such as the haveli houses with their richly decorated balconies. In many cases, they had columns made in traditional design and craftsmanship. The material used for the cladding in the showroom is sandstone from Gwalior.

Commendation Exterior facings: Architect Shona Jain (UCJ Architecture & Environment) for the Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: the Shaurya Smarak is a war memorial and museum set in a park of approximately 48,500 square meters. It takes up the symbolism of ancient Indian temples: through life, war, and death one arrives at the liberation of the spirit and the victory over death, as the description says. The column, almost 19 m high, twisted as a spiral and made of granite discs, carries a military message: it represents the life of the soldier, his sacrifice, and patriotism. The three branches of arms, Army, Navy, and Air Force, are represented by the black granite in the column, the water basin around it and the white granite in the base, respectively. The monument and museum were built by the state of Madhya Pradesh and inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi in 2016.

