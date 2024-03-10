Pinnacle Awards 2023 of the Natural Stone Institute (NSI)

The annual awards reflect the state of design with natural stone worldwide

The Pinnacle Awards are the annual awards presented by the US Natural Stone Institute (NSI) to its members. They can apply with projects from the previous three years. Submissions are also possible from non-members, as long as there is at least one NSI member in the respective project team.

Because the members of the NSI come from 55 countries, the awards provide a good overview of the state of the art in natural stone design worldwide.

They also have the opportunity to enter domestic projects.

The prizes are awarded in eight categories. The “Kitchen/Bathroom” category has been new since 2022.

The number of award-winning projects can vary from year to year.

The awards are presented annually in January during a ceremony at the TISE/Stonexpo trade fair in Las Vegas.

One exception is the main prize, the Grande Pinnacle Award, which we present separately.

Applications are open until May 20. The entry fee is US$125 for the first entry and US$100 for each additional entry.

Below we show photos of the award-winning projects of the year 2023 and provide excerpts of the descriptions, which we have taken from the NSI brochure.

Pinnacle Awards

Online-list of award winners2023

Download Brochure 2023

Photos: Natural Stone Institute

Public Landscapes/Parks/Memorials:The Pillars of the Valley in Saint Louis, Missouri, is a public art installation in St. Louis, paying tribute to the historic Mill Creek Valley neighborhood. The neighborhood was a thriving 20th century African American community, but it was destroyed in 1959 due to redlining and segregation practices. The Pillars of the Valley monument consists of eight identical hourglass-shaped granite pedestals, each holding a textured V-shaped limestone piece representing hourglass sand. There is also a 42-foot-long horizontal granite plinth that displays a list of resident names, a map, and a dimensional topographical depiction of the neighborhood. The monument is part of the larger Brickline Greenway revitalization project, which aims to connect several neighborhoods and attractions throughout the city with 20 miles of pedestrian-friendly pathways and green spaces.

Architect: Lamar Johnson Collaborative, Landscape Designer; Damon Davis, Artist

Stone supplier/fabricator: Cold Spring, Minnesota; Earthworks

Stone Installer: Leonard Masonry

Stone Engineer: Larson Engineering, Inc

Stone: Mesabi Black® granite, Silverdale limestone



Public Landscapes/Parks/Memorials: Turn to the River, Terre Haute, Indiana: The community had a vision to reconnect their downtown with the river that runs through it. The project features a remodeled plaza and a black granite sculpture. Quiet in nature, the sculpture creates the gentle sound of moving water and, together with the accompanying landscape elements, provides a sense of calm in a place whose purpose might otherwise be stressful. The sculpture includes a carved abstraction of the Wabash River Valley and pools in which the water falls at both ends of the artwork. The sculpture and its integral plaza, designed with paver blocks, are the first phase of the project and function as a catalyst for a future promenade. Future phases will include the development of the promenade.

Artist: Brad J. Goldberg

Stone supplier/fabricator: Cold Spring, Minnesota

Stone Installer: Progressive Construction Services

Stone: Mesabi Black® granite



Public Landscapes/Parks/Memorials: Our Lady of the Lakes World Peace Plaza project involved furnishing and installing polished black granite for an infinity edge fountain on the University of Notre Dame Campus. The design called for an 18’0″ diameter by 2’0″ high fountain with an inverted conical shaped fountain base supporting large granite caps. The base and caps were fabricated in six large cubic pieces. Each cap measured 9’5″ long by 3’5″ deep and 6.5″ high, with the base at 8’8″ long by 1’4″ deep and 1’5″ high. The six granite caps each have the same prayer engraved on their surface, translated in six different languages.

Architect: Hoerr Schaudt, Landscape Architects

Stone Installer: Murphy Marble Company

Stone supplier/fabricator: A. LaCroix Granit

Stone: Crystal Black granite



Public Landscapes/Parks/Memorials: The Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance Act was passed in 2016, authorizing the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation to construct a Wall of Remembrance at the existing memorial to honor the 36,634 members of the U.S. Armed Forces who died in the war and the 7,174 Koreans who died supporting the U.S forces. The design of the Wall of Remembrance focused on minimizing the visual impact to the existing memorial by adding a circular, low angled granite wall around the perimeter of the original memorial. The wall is made up of one hundred individual granite blocks weighing between 4.5 and 8.5 tons, engraved with the names of the fallen. The large, wedge-shaped blocks with their sloped, conical surfaces and relatively tight ¼” joints required precision in both layout and installation to maintain the proper wall geometry and alignments with other memorial elements.

Architect: Hartman-Cox Architects

Stone Installer: Lorton Stone, LLC, Springfield, Virginia

Stone supplier/fabricator: Coldspring

Stone: Academy Black® granite



Commercial Exterior: 95 State at City Creek, Salt Lake City, Utah: This uncommon meetinghouse/mixed use building in downtown Salt Lake City follows a pattern used for meetinghouses in New York City, London, Brussels, and Hong Kong. The four-story building stands at the base of a 515,746 sq ft, 25 story building, including a steeple placed next to the meetinghouse. The limestone portion of the tower and the scale of the stone anchors the building and makes a striking and bold statement. The natural beauty of the limestone conveys an image of strength and security and takes advantage of the material’s strength to accomplish an iconic design. The extremely small footprint of the project made planning and sequencing critical to bring materials from an off-site storage area to the project as needed. Stone was sorted and stacked in a sequence to allow crews to be able to set each stone as it was pulled from the crate.

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Stone Installer: IMS Masonry, Inc, Lindon, Utah

Stone supplier/fabricator: Alabama Stone; Vetter Stone Company

Stone Consulant: S. M. Haw Associates

Stone: Sterling Veine limestone



Commercial Exterior: Taylorsville Temple, Taylorsville, Utah: Designed to reflect the architecture of European cathedrals and the craftsmanship of early Utah pioneers, the Taylorsville Temple inspires awe with its picturesque arched windows, carved finials, and ornate frieze detailing. The project exterior incorporates 52,000 SF of Botticino limestone, a material that has embodied the architectural beauty of natural stone for more than 1500 years. Typical stone modules ranged in size from 1′-7″ x 2′-2″ to 5′-9″ x 2′-2″. To meet the seismic requirements of the area, each module was 4cm thick, resulting in individual weights ranging from 77 to 278 pounds. The selected limestone exhibits diverse veining and color patterns, but the aesthetic specifications for the project required consistent coloring with only slight variations.

Architect: FFKR Architects

Stone Installer: KEPCO+

Stone supplier/fabricator: Ghirardi Stone Contractors, Carpenedolo, Italy

Stone Engineers: D.L. Engineering, Richmond Hill, ON Canada; PICCO Group, Concord, ON Canada

Stone: Botticino Classico limestone



Commercial Interior: Marble melds nature, architecture, and sculpture together at 2100 Pennsylvania Avenue, a LEED Gold, mixed-use development on the northeast corner of the George Washington University campus. Stone procurement for the project started during concept design. The team explored an array of medium to dark-colored stones to address both durability and natural beauty. For the exterior storefronts and entry paving, the team selected flamed Zimbabwe Black granite. This was also selected for all restroom vanity tops. For the greatest scope of stone, located in the interior entry lobby, grand stair, and atrium, the team selected Turkish Dark Olive marble. The design architect visited the Dark Olive quarry in Sivas, Turkey, and conveyed the rich array of possible finishes, particularly a leathered surface (sand blast with brush and seal) combined with a high-honed accent.

Architect: Pelli Clarke & Partners; WDG Architecture

Stone Installer: Lorton Stone, LLC, Springfield, Virginia

Stone supplier/fabricator: AKDO Intertrade

Stone: Dark Olive marble



Commercial Interior: Texas Tower, the new global headquarters for Hines Development, is the latest addition to the downtown Houston skyline. The architect designed the 47-story, 1.2 million square foot structure from the inside out to create the next generation of office space. The interior lobby is nothing short of specular. Upon entering the lobby through an elliptical glass entry, your eyes are immediately drawn to the 30′ tall x 35′ long curved, scalloped, and edge lit white marble wall. The “V” shaped stone pattern flooring in Silver Mink marble from Turkey seemingly leads you to it. The unique design required every piece of the floor and every vertical course of wall stone to have different piece sizes. Bianco Macchietta marble from Italy is used throughout the lobby which includes the scalloped feature wall, eight 30′ tall columns, a grand staircase, and three 30′ tall main elevator lobbies. Above each of the 24 elevator doors, the Macchietta marble is 2″ thick to allow for 1″ deep by 3 ¼” wide flutes to be carved into the stones.

Architect: Pelli Clarke & Partners; Kendall/Heaton Associates

Stone Installer: Camarata Masonry Systems, Houston, Texas

Stone supplier/fabricator: Henraux

Stone: Bianco Macchietta honed marble, Silver Mink honed marble



Kitchen/Bath: Boyce Master Bath, Huntsville, Alabama: The goal for this project was to feature the unique characteristics of natural stone. As a high-end chef and restauranteur, the clients value quality and the beauty that this planet provides. In this case, it was Calacatta Wow 2cm marble imported from Italy, Asian Statuary 2cm marble slabs, Asian Statuary 12×24″ tiles, a custom waterjet floor patterned from Asian Statuary, Bardiglio, and Bianco Carrara marbles, and custom staggered joint Asian Statuary mosaic. It was also important to the clients to create a high-end timeless design with handcrafted features. The scope of the work involved the main floor, shower, and vanities.

Interior Designer: Matheny Goldmon Architecture

Stone Installer/Consultant: Ceramic Harmony, Huntsville, Alabama

Stone supplier: Antolini; Cosa Marble; Galeria Marble Mosaics

Stone: Calacatta Wow marble, Asian Statuary marble, Bardiglio marble, Bianco Carrara marble





Kitchen/Bath: Super White Dolomite Kitchen, Dover, Massachusetts: In the heart of Dover, Massachusetts, a remarkable kitchen boasts a dolomitic marble renowned for its elegance and durability. Quarried by Pazigram in Brazil, the Super White slab captivates with its composition of calcium magnesium carbonate. Parallel layers of mineral crystals create mesmerizing patterns and intricate veining, enhanced by the interplay of fissures and dry veins. This distinctive composition makes dolomitic marble a sought-after choice, infusing spaces with timeless beauty and sophistication. Super White dolomitic marble, a material of complexity, poses unique challenges for fabricators. The stone’s inherent hardness and intricate composition demand meticulous handling during fabrication, cutting, and polishing. Prior to cutting, meticulous planning and organization were crucial in this project to keep the slabs’ integrity.

Stone Fabricator/Installer: Pedrakut, Natick, Massachusetts

Stone supplier: Pazigram – Pazini Granite & Marble

Stone Consultant: Kassandra Brandao

Stone: Super White dolomitic marble



Renovation/Restoration: Christ the King Chapel – Christendom College, Front Royal, Virginia: In early 2021, Rugo Stone was contacted to assess the potential for restoring, modifying, and repairing a salvaged Gothic rear altar originally constructed in a parish Church in North Hampton, MA and installed in the late 1880s. The altar was dismantled, crated, and delivered to Rugo’s shop. Realizing that there were no drawings for the altar, Rugo began a factory dry-set and reconstruction of the altar, so accurate as-built dimensions could be recreated, and later used to resize and install the altar in the available space. For over two years, Rugo carefully cleaned, repaired, re-polished, carved new missing elements both in 3D and planer pieces, replaced special onyx inlay colors and missing pure statuary marble elements, and re-polished all the columns. Once the rear altar was complete, the team moved on to the other items, including the altar of sacrifice, the altar communion rail, a custom designed Celtic cross, the holy water font, and four devotional chapels.

Architect: O’Brien & Keane

Stone Consultant/Supplier/Fabricator/Installer: Rugo Stone

Stone Fabricator: Coldspring; 3D Stone; Architectural Stone Sales

Stone: Various marble, onyx and granite, Indiana limestone, Bluestone



Renovation/Restoration: Missouri State Capitol Building Restoration, Jefferson City, Missouri: Originally constructed in 1913, the historic Missouri State Capitol dominates Jefferson City’s skyline from all directions. The classical revival building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1969 and remains a treasure to the State of Missouri. Resting on a limestone bluff on the south bank of the Missouri River, it totals 500,000 sq. ft. and sits on three acres of land. The exterior stone is Missouri limestone coming from The Carthage Crushed Limestone Company, founded in 1888. It was once the largest gray marble quarry in the world and its marble can be found on many federal buildings throughout the country. The Capitol building features a symmetrical design, front columned portico with Corinthian style columns of full height, a front facing gable roof on the portico and a cornice.

Stone Installer/Consultant/Restoration/Contractor: Bulley & Andrews

Stone Quarry: Phenix Marble Company, Springfield, Missouri

Stone Supplier: Gary Galassi Stone & Steel, Romeoville, Illinois

Stone Engineer: Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Northbrook, Illinois

Project Team Member: Trivers, Design Firm

Stone: Phenix marble



Renovation/Restoration: Russell Senate Office Building, Exterior Envelope Repair & Restoration, Washington, DC: Built between 1906 and 1908 in the Beaux-Arts architectural style, the Russell Senate Office Building is the oldest of the United States Senate office buildings. The restoration of the exterior envelope of the building began in 2017 and was completed in the fall of 2022. The building materials consisted of Vermont Danby marble, Indiana limestone, Mount Airy granite, and Mount Waldo granite. The scope of the project included general and specialty cleaning of marble, limestone, and granite to remove heavy soiling, bio-growth, rust, and copper stains; 100% joint preparation, repointing, and sealant installation; crack repairs, pinning repairs, mortar patches, reattachment of spalled stone; installation of lead Ts; Dutchman repairs including the installation of new carved elements; seismic retrofit of balustrade assemblies; resetting stone assemblies; and building ADA ramps.

Architect: Architect of the Capitol

Stone Supplier/Restoration/Fabricator/Installer: Lorton Stone, LLC, Springfield, Virginia

Stone Fabricator: A. LaCroix Granit

Stone: Imperial Danby marble, Indiana limestone, Mount Airy granite, Mount Waldo granite



Renovation/Restoration: Saint Dominic Parish, Brick Township, New Jersey: The 142-year-old Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Asbury Park, NJ, was once a thriving Irish Catholic parish started in 1880. It later declined and eventually closed. This historic church had a massive and elegant white marble sanctuary, which the client wanted to dismantle, modify, and move to Saint Dominic Parish in Brick Township, NJ. In August 2022, Rugo mobilized at Holy Spirit and created a detailed as-built set of drawings for the entire sanctuary. Their skilled crews then meticulously dismantled the marble rear altar, altar of sacrifice, side chapels, statues, and the monumental altar rail and gates.

Architect: O’Brien & Keane

Stone Consultant/Supplier/Fabricator/Installer: Rugo Stone

Stone: Bianco Carrara C marble, Red Jasper marble, Statuario marble



Renovation/Restoration: United States Capitol South, Exterior Stone Restoration, Washington, DC: Completed in the fall of 2020, the exterior stone restoration of the US Capitol South saw quality craftsmanship at the highest level. While the general cleaning, specialty cleaning, and restoration activities performed on the building were noteworthy, the replacement of the deteriorated carved elements were exemplary. Hundreds of intricately carved scrolls, large and small acanthus leaves on the column capitals, flutes on the column shaft, as well as rosettes, pendants and brackets on the cornice that were deteriorating and failing were replaced using matching materials. Finish work was performed by hand by highly specialized teams of carvers from Europe and the US, who persevered for seemingly endless hours in extreme conditions. Repair and replacement work at the extremely fragile pediment sculptures, though challenging, was completed with precision.

Architect: Architect of the Capitol Historic Preservation

Stone Restoration/Fabricator/Installer: Lorton Stone, LLC, Springfield, Virginia

Stone: Lee marble, Cockeysville marble, Vermont marble, Georgia marble



Residential – Single Family: Colorado Residence is a private residence in Aspen, Colorado. Gallegos was originally contracted to assist with design and procurement of stone cladding and paving systems. A pre-construction contract was awarded during the winter of 2017 followed by a construction contract in the winter of 2018. The importance of the stone cladding to the Aspen residence was such a driving factor to the owner and architect that the granite blocks were purchased in March 2017 for a scheduled installation start of February 2020. The selected material was Jet Mist granite, quarried in Virginia.

Architect: Jeffrey Berkus Architects

Stone Installer: Gallegos Corporation, Vail, Colorado

Stone Suppliers: R.E.D. Graniti SpA; Oakville Stone; Granites of America

Stone Consultant: Maiden Stone

Stone: Jet Mist granite, Highbury granite, Midnight Black granite



Residential – Single Family: The Sequoia, Lakeville, Minnesota: Nestled amongst the rolling acres of suburban Minneapolis and St. Paul, you will find a stone oasis clad with full thickness stone and immaculate architectural detail. The exterior façade shows the magnificent presence of a custom Montana stone blend – Canyon Creek/Rustic Ridge argillite, characterized by its earthy tones and rugged texture. As you step inside, the interior echoes the same charm and warmth as the exterior. Montana stone continues to make its presence known in select accent walls throughout the house, creating a seamless transition from the outside. The stone’s rough texture is contrasted with the smooth surfaces of the wooden beams, floors, and ceilings, striking a delicate balance between rustic and refined.

Architect: David Charlez Designs

Stone Installer: Stonwerk Inc., Watertown, Minnesota

Stone Suppliers: Glacier Stone Supply; Twin City Brick & Tile

Stone: Canyon Creek/Rustic Ridge argillite blend



Residential – Single Family: South Louisiana Estate, Thibodaux, Louisiana: What happens when time-honored design, a contemporary leaning “down south” mode and a client with exquisite, yet decisive taste come together? Nothing but pure spectacle. This South Louisiana estate is a triumph of finish and material selection thoughtfully and masterfully executed in an impressive display of some of nature’s finest handiwork. Step over the threshold and enter a study of the classic black and white palette in the well-appointed foyer, where refined elegance sets the tone for the journey throughout the home. Honed Nero Marquina and Statuary White marble tiles laid in a checkerboard pattern underline the chic space.

Architect: Ken Tate Architect

Stone Consultant: Triton Stone Group of New Orleans, Harahan, LouisianaStone

Stone Fabricator: Daher Design

Stone Suppliers: Antolini; Sagevan Marmi; Crescent Tile

Stone: Arabescato Calacatta marble, Calacatta Oro marble, Calacatta Viola marble, Nero Marquina marble, Ocean Grey marble, Statuary White marble, White Carrara marble

(11.03.2024, USA: 03.11.2024)